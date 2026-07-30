‘It doesn't make sense to me’ — Rudeboy drops truth bombs on music by the new generation of Nigerian artists

Rudeboy says he cannot bring himself to make music like the new generation of Afrobeats stars

Rudeboy says he cannot bring himself to make music like the new generation of Afrobeats stars

Rudeboy is disillusioned with the type of music made by the new generation of Afrobeats artists.

Rudeboy says he cannot bring himself to make music like the new generation of Afrobeats stars because it makes no sense to him.

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The veteran superstar stated that he will be causing significant damage to himself if he attempts to make music like the new generation of stars.

In a recent interview on Wazobia FM, Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy, shared his thoughts on the music by the new generation of Nigerian artists. According to the Afrobeats veteran, who is one half of the iconic P-Square duo, he cannot make music like the new generation, and he wouldn't even bother trying.

Rudeboy stated that he doesn't attempt to make music like the new generation of stars because that would amount to inflicting mental, emotional, and career damage on himself, as the new strain of Afrobeats doesn't make sense to him.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Rudeboy says that with the illustrious career he has enjoyed and the quality of music in his catalogue, he cannot bring himself to make the type of music from the new generation because it doesn't make any sense to him, and he cannot even be proud enough to share the outcome with the public should he try.

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Rudeboy's submission comes as Nigerian mainstream pop music is seeing a notable sonic shift led by a new generation of rising stars adding their complexity to the soundscape.

With the growing popularity of underground artists and the fragmentation of the industry into regional hubs and silos, perhaps more than ever before, listeners are experiencing greater diversity in Nigerian music. The unique approaches of different rising stars have divided opinion, with some listeners finding it exciting while others, like Rudeboy, can't seem to make sense of it.