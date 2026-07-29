The exterior of the modern terminal building at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano State.

The exterior of the modern terminal building at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano State.

FG approves ₦46bn Kano airport runway work: Closure dates, affected flights and what passengers should know

FG approves ₦46bn for Kano airport runway rehabilitation.

The Federal Government has approved over ₦46 billion to reconstruct the runway, taxiways and other critical airside infrastructure at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, with work already underway.

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No airport closure or flight suspension has been announced yet, but passengers should monitor updates from airlines, FAAN and the NCAA as construction progresses.

Here's what travellers need to know about possible flight disruptions, alternative airports, rebooking and refund rights, and what the airport upgrade means for future travel.

If you're planning to fly through Kano in the coming months, now is the time to pay close attention.

The Federal Government has approved more than ₦46 billion for the reconstruction of critical airside infrastructure at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), one of Nigeria's busiest airports and the main aviation gateway to the North-West.

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While the announcement is good news for aviation safety and long-term passenger experience, it also raises immediate questions for travellers: Will the airport close? Will flights be cancelled? Are there alternative airports nearby?

Here's everything passengers need to know.

Why is Kano airport being rehabilitated?

The project is aimed at modernising one of Nigeria's oldest airports.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

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Speaking during the commissioning of the remodelled domestic terminal in Kano, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the Federal Government has earmarked over ₦46 billion to reconstruct critical aviation infrastructure, with about 60% of the funds already released to contractors.

The rehabilitation covers:

Complete resurfacing of the runway

Reconstruction of taxiways

Major runway improvements

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Additional airside infrastructure upgrades

According to Keyamo, work has already commenced, with contractors mobilised to the airport.

The project forms part of President Bola Tinubu's aviation infrastructure upgrade programme and is intended to ensure the airport can safely accommodate aircraft operating both domestic and international routes.

Will Kano airport close?

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Not for now.

Despite widespread discussion following the ₦46 billion approval, the Federal Government has not announced any full closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Likewise, FAAN and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have not released any Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing a runway shutdown or suspension of passenger operations as of publication.

That means:

Domestic flights are expected to continue.

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International services remain scheduled.

The newly remodelled domestic terminal is open for passengers.

However, because the work involves the runway and taxiways, passengers should expect operational adjustments once major construction enters more intensive phases.

Are there official closure dates?

No.

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At the time of writing, neither the Ministry of Aviation, FAAN nor NCAA has announced runway closure dates, overnight closures, partial closures, or the expected completion timeline.

Authorities are expected to issue advance notices before any disruption to scheduled commercial flights.

Which flights could be affected?

Since no closure has been announced, no airline has officially suspended Kano operations because of the rehabilitation project.

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If temporary runway closures become necessary later, the flights most likely to be affected would include busy domestic services linking Kano with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Yola and other northern cities.

International flights using Kano could also experience schedule adjustments depending on the construction programme.

Passengers are advised to monitor updates from their airlines rather than rely on social media rumours.

Which airlines operate through Kano?

Air Peace provided the evacuation flight, marking the beginning of a wider repatriation exercise expected to bring home hundreds more Nigerians in the coming days.

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Several carriers currently serve Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, including:

Air Peace

United Nigeria Airlines

Max Air

ValueJet (selected services)

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Overland Airways (where scheduled)

International operators also use Kano for regional and Middle Eastern connections, particularly during Hajj and Umrah seasons.

Any future operational changes would likely be announced directly by the affected airlines.

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Will passengers be entitled to refunds or free rebooking?

Yes—if flights are cancelled or significantly changed by the airline.

Under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, passengers whose flights are cancelled because of operational issues are generally entitled to options such as:

free rebooking on the next available flight,

rerouting where possible,

or a refund, depending on the circumstances and fare conditions.

If any disruption occurs because of runway works, airlines will usually communicate available options through SMS, email or their customer service channels.

Travellers should avoid cancelling tickets themselves before receiving official guidance, as voluntary cancellations may attract different fare rules.

What alternative airports could travellers use?

If temporary closures eventually become necessary, passengers may consider nearby airports depending on their destination.

Possible alternatives include:

Airport Approximate use Aminu Kano Airport Main airport (if partially operational) Kaduna Airport Alternative for some northern travellers Katsina Airport Limited domestic operations Abuja Airport Best-connected alternative for longer-distance travellers

The best option will depend on airline schedules and road travel time.

What else is changing at Kano airport?

Inside the newly remodelled domestic terminal at MAKIA, featuring modern escalators and upgraded passenger facilities.

The runway reconstruction is only one part of a wider airport upgrade.

During the event, FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku announced that work will also begin on expanding and rehabilitating the airport's Hajj terminal to improve services for pilgrims.

Passengers using the airport will also benefit from the newly remodelled domestic terminal, which now includes:

upgraded baggage handling systems,

improved conveyor systems,

new air-conditioning,

mechanical rehabilitation,

enhanced passenger facilities.