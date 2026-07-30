Bus conductor to receive 10 strokes of cane for slapping passenger.

Bus conductor to receive 10 strokes of cane for slapping passenger.

Bus conductor to receive 10 strokes of cane for slapping passenger twice over transport fare

A Kaduna Magistrates' Court has sentenced a 20-year-old bus conductor to 10 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to slapping a passenger twice during a dispute over transport fare.

A Kaduna Magistrates' Court sentenced a 20-year-old bus conductor to 10 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to assault.

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The conductor admitted slapping passenger Hadiza Rabiu twice during a dispute over transport fare.

The incident occurred on July 24 at Kawo in Kaduna State.

The court also ordered the conductor to sign an undertaking to maintain good behaviour and warned him against future misconduct.

A Kaduna Magistrates' Court has sentenced a 20-year-old bus conductor to 10 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a passenger during an argument over transport fare.

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The convict, Abubakar Shehu, was sentenced on Wednesday by Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who said the court decided to be lenient because Shehu admitted to the offence instead of prolonging the trial.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 24, 2026, at Kawo in Kaduna State.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Shehu got into an altercation with the complainant, Hadiza Rabiu, over transportation fare before slapping her twice in the face. He added that the conduct constituted an offence under the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

After hearing the case, Magistrate Emmanuel ordered that the bus conductor receive 10 strokes of the cane for the assault.

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The court also directed Shehu to sign an undertaking to be of good behaviour and warned him against engaging in similar conduct in the future, cautioning that repeat offences would attract stricter consequences.