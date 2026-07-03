FG denies approving Adire to replace NYSC's iconic khaki uniform

The Federal Government has debunked viral online reports claiming that the iconic NYSC khaki uniform is being scrapped or replaced with local fabrics

The Federal Government has debunked viral online reports claiming that the iconic NYSC khaki uniform is being scrapped or replaced with local fabrics

The Federal Government has denied approving Adire as the new NYSC uniform after widespread reactions. Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande says no final decision has been made.

FG says Adire has not been approved to replace the NYSC khaki uniform.

Minister Ayodele Olawande says his comments were misunderstood and that Adire and Ankara were only examples of proposals.

The government says no final decision has been made on the new fabric or design.

The minister urged Nigerians to focus on the broader NYSC reforms aimed at improving youth employment, entrepreneurship and national development.

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Many Nigerians can relax now. The Federal Government has clarified that it has not approved Adire to replace the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) iconic khaki uniform, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The clarification came after the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, appeared on Channels Television on Thursday, where many interpreted his comments to mean that Adire had already been chosen as the new NYSC uniform.

Hours later, the minister took to his official social media page to set the record straight, saying his comments were misunderstood.

Minister Ayodele Olawande clarified that his mention of Adire and Ankara on Channels TV was merely citing examples of ongoing consultation proposals.

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“My attention has been drawn to some media reports following my brief appearance earlier this morning on Channels TV regarding the ongoing reforms of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), particularly on the issue of the proposed uniform,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, yes, I mentioned Adire during the discussion. I also mentioned Ankara. My intention was simply to cite examples of some of the proposals that have been put forward in the course of our consultations. It was not an announcement that any particular fabric has been adopted or approved to replace the current NYSC uniform.”

The minister explained that the government is still weighing different options as part of wider reforms planned for the NYSC scheme.

According to him, whatever fabric or design is eventually chosen must meet key standards, including durability, functionality, affordability, professionalism, national identity and support for local industries.

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“For the record, what we are considering are different options that tick all the right boxes in terms of professional outlook, a unique national identity, durability, functionality, cost-effectiveness, and the projection of national pride,” he said.

While Adire remains a major candidate for promoting national identity and local manufacturing, no final decision has been reached on its adoption.

“No final decision has been taken on the fabric or design.”

The confusion started during the television interview when Olawande was asked whether any new NYSC uniform would be produced locally.

Responding, he said: “It’s Adire. Adire is being produced in Nigeria. We have them in Ogun; we have them in Kwara; we have textile industries. Let’s put our money back into the country.”

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That response quickly sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians believing the government had finally dumped the famous khaki uniform that has been part of the NYSC identity for decades.

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However, the minister says the bigger picture is the ongoing reform of the NYSC, not just what corps members will wear.

He urged Nigerians not to focus only on the uniform debate, stressing that the reform agenda is aimed at making the scheme more useful for young people by improving employability, encouraging entrepreneurship, strengthening national unity, improving service delivery and helping graduates transition more smoothly into the workforce.

“While conversations around the uniform are understandable, they should not overshadow the far-reaching reforms aimed at empowering millions of Nigerian youths and positioning the NYSC as a stronger platform for national development,” he said.

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