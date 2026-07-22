Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces automatic civil service jobs and ₦1 million cash rewards for seven NYSC members in Akure, sparking online debate over the transparency of the selection process

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces automatic civil service jobs and ₦1 million cash rewards for seven NYSC members in Akure, sparking online debate over the transparency of the selection process

Nigerians question 'outstanding corps member' criteria as Aiyedatiwa gives automatic jobs to seven NYSC members

Nigerians have questioned the criteria used to select seven NYSC members for automatic employment by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with many asking what qualifies a corps member as "outstanding."

Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa offered automatic employment to seven NYSC members who served in the state.

Sixty-six award recipients also received ₦1 million each for their outstanding achievements.

The governor said the move is aimed at rewarding excellence and retaining exceptional talent in Ondo State.

Nigerians have since questioned the criteria used to determine who qualifies as an "outstanding" corps member, as no selection process was disclosed.

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Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has come under questioning from Nigerians after announcing automatic employment for seven members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who served in the state.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday during an award presentation ceremony held at the Cocoa Conference Centre, Governor's Office, Akure, where he also honoured outstanding students, teachers and recipients of national awards.

According to a statement issued by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the seven corps members were offered automatic employment as part of the state's effort to reward excellence and retain talented young people.

The Cocoa Conference Centre inside the Governor's Office, Akure, where Governor Aiyedatiwa presented awards and cash prizes worth ₦1 million to 66 distinguished individuals, including seven corps members.

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Beyond the jobs, all 66 award recipients also received a cash reward of ₦1 million each in recognition of their achievements and contributions.

Explaining the decision, Aiyedatiwa said the gesture reflects his administration's commitment to investing in human capital.

"The gesture was part of his administration's commitment to promoting excellence and retaining exceptional talents in Ondo State, stressing that sustained investment in human capital development remained the foundation of the state's long-term growth."

He added: "This event is a celebration of excellence and a reminder that the quality of a society's human capital remained its greatest asset. The awardees have brought honour to Ondo State through their academic achievements, innovation, discipline and commitment to excellence.

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"You have not only excelled in your various endeavours; you have become worthy ambassadors of the Sunshine State and shining examples for generations yet unborn."

Speaking on the role of teachers, the governor praised them for shaping future generations.

"Countries are not built by chance; they are built in classrooms by committed teachers who mould character, impart knowledge and inspire dreams. History may remember the achievers, but posterity will always honour those who nurtured them for greatness."

Earlier, the Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, said the awards were introduced to encourage excellence among students and teachers across the state.

He also disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa had directed the compilation of names of more students and citizens who have distinguished themselves academically for future recognition.

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While many praised the governor for rewarding excellence, the announcement quickly sparked debate online, with many Nigerians asking the same question: How were the seven corps members selected?

The announcement of automatic employment for seven selected members has sparked debate among past and present corps members seeking clarity on CDS project evaluations versus academic standings.

Several social media users wondered whether the selection was based on their academic records, Community Development Service (CDS) projects, performance during the service year, or recommendations from NYSC officials.

Some of the reactions read:

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"Can anyone pls explain how the corps members were classified as outstanding…? Was it by their personal education results? Or their performance during their service? Anyone who already served can understand my question easily."

Another person wrote:

"That's good. But, what are the criteria to select outstanding corps members?"

A third user questioned: "What about other corps members? What's their fate?"