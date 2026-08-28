Students walked through a Nigerian polytechnic campus after the Federal Government clarified that non-technical courses had not been immediately scrapped

Students walked through a Nigerian polytechnic campus after the Federal Government clarified that non-technical courses had not been immediately scrapped

What students should know as FG clarifies plans to phase out non-technical polytechnic courses

The Federal Government has clarified that Accounting, Mass Communication, Business Administration and other non-technical polytechnic courses have not been banned. Here's what the policy really means for students.

FG says Accounting, Mass Communication and other non-technical polytechnic courses have not been banned.

Current students are not required to stop their programmes.

The reform aims to shift polytechnics towards engineering, technology and practical skills.

AI, automation, digital technology and other Industry 4.0 skills are expected to become a bigger part of polytechnic education.

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The Federal Government has moved to calm the panic among polytechnic students after many Nigerians misunderstood its recent plan to phase out non-technical programmes.

Following widespread reactions online, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has explained that courses like Accounting, Business Administration and Mass Communication have not been banned.

Instead, the government said the reform is a gradual one and is meant to return polytechnics to their original purpose of producing highly skilled technical professionals.

In other words, if you're already studying one of these courses in a polytechnic, there is no instruction asking you to stop your programme.

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No, FG has not cancelled your course

The Federal Government said the reform aimed to gradually reposition polytechnics towards technical and practical education, not abruptly end existing programmes.

According to the NOA, the recent announcement did not publish any list of courses that have been scrapped or ordered to stop admitting students immediately.

Rather, the policy is expected to unfold over time as the Federal Government, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and individual institutions work out how it will be implemented.

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That means students currently studying non-technical programmes can continue their education while waiting for further directives.

Why FG wants to change polytechnic education

The government said the idea is to make polytechnics focus more on what they were originally created for — technical education, practical training and producing graduates with hands-on skills.

According to the NOA, Nigeria has become too focused on certificates instead of practical abilities that employers actually need.

The agency said the reforms will strengthen training in:

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Engineering

Applied sciences

Technology

Innovation

Technical and vocational skills

The goal is to produce graduates who can build, repair, design, automate, manufacture and solve real-life industrial problems.

More AI, automation and digital skills

Another major part of the reform is updating what students learn in school.

The government wants polytechnics to introduce more Industry 4.0 skills into their curriculum, including:

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automation

Digital technologies

Green technologies

Advanced manufacturing

Polytechnics are also expected to adopt Outcome-Based Education (OBE), where students are assessed more on what they can actually do with the skills they have learnt, instead of relying mainly on classroom theory.

So what happens to Accounting and Mass Communication?

For now, nothing has officially changed.

The NOA stressed that no immediate ban has been placed on specific courses.

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However, as the reforms progress, polytechnics may gradually reduce programmes considered outside their statutory mandate while expanding technical and technology-based courses.

Exactly which programmes will eventually be affected will depend on future decisions by the Federal Government, NBTE and individual schools.

Where the controversy started

Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa announced plans to strengthen engineering, technology and applied science programmes in Nigerian polytechnics.

The clarification follows comments made on August 6 by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, during the inauguration of the Governing Board of the National Board for Technical Education.

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At the event, Alausa encouraged polytechnics to "gradually phase out non-technical programmes" outside their statutory mandate while strengthening engineering, applied science and technology programmes.

He also pushed for modern curricula that include artificial intelligence, automation, digital technology, green technology and advanced manufacturing.

What students should expect

Students attended lectures as authorities assured those studying Accounting, Mass Communication and other non-technical courses that they could continue their education.

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For now, students already enrolled in polytechnics have not been asked to leave their programmes.

The bigger picture is that future admissions and course offerings may increasingly favour technical disciplines as Nigeria tries to align its education system with industry needs and improve graduate employability.