Motor Insurance Renewal: what every Nigerian drivers need to know

Nobody says this often enough, but knowing how to drive and being ready for the road are not always the same thing.

Think about someone who learnt how to drive but stopped for years. When they eventually return to driving, they may still remember the basics, but would also need a refresher before hitting the major road.

The same principle applies to everyday driving.

When driving becomes part of your routine, it is easy to focus on getting to work, running errands, attending family gatherings or making that long-awaited road trip, while some important checks get pushed aside.

One of them is your motor insurance.

And these are questions worth asking as a Nigerian driver:

When was the last time I checked my policy?

Do I remember when my cover expires?

Is my current cover still suitable for my needs, or should I get a higher level of protection?

These questions help you evaluate your car insurance so you are not caught off guard when the unexpected shows up.

When Should You Renew Your Motor Insurance?

Most people ask this question, but the simple answer? Before your current policy expires.

Renewing before your expiry date gives you time to review your cover, update any details and make sure your new policy is active before the old one ends.

So, always keep an eye on your renewal date and don’t wait until your policy has expired to renew.

Explore The Leadway Auto Insurance Options

Motor insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. The right cover depends on your vehicle, your needs and the level of protection you want. With that in mind, here are the Leadway Auto Insurance options to explore:

Leadway Third-Party Auto Insurance: Provides cover for third-party property damage, bodily injury and death arising from an accident for as low as N15,000.

Leadway AutoBase: For drivers looking beyond basic third-party protection, it combines third-party cover with flexible protection options for your vehicle and needs.

Leadway Comprehensive Auto Insurance: Provides broader protection for your car and third party against risks including theft, fire, flood, vandalism, specified accidental damage, with towing support.

Conclusion

Don’t wait until something unexpected happens before checking your motor insurance, and if you don’t have one, this is the perfect time to get the plan.

So before your next journey, take a few minutes, visit www.leadway.com or send Leadway Assurance a DM here to check your motor insurance today.