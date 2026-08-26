Okin Biscuits make comeback after 17-year hiatus

Okin Biscuits is set to return to the Nigerian market after 17 years, following the successful restart of one of its rehabilitated production lines at its factory in Offa, Kwara State.

Okin Biscuits is set to return to the Nigerian market after a 17-year hiatus following the successful restart of its production line in Offa.

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The biscuit maker rebuilt its production line after cables, motors and other electronic components were stolen during its 17-year shutdown.

IBEDC has connected the Okin Biscuits factory to a 33KVA Band A electricity grid as rehabilitation and testing continue ahead of its market return.

The milestone was recorded on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, as biscuits rolled off the production line for the first time in 17 years.

According to the company, the exercise was a technical trial run aimed at determining whether the production line, which had remained inactive for nearly two decades, could be brought back to life.

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The company said it had to rebuild the line after cables, frequency drives, contactors, motors and other electronic components were stolen.

It clarified that the exercise was not a product trial and that the biscuits produced at this stage were not expected to meet the final Okin recipe or appearance.

“At this stage, we were not concerned about colour, appearance or achieving the final Okin recipe. The objective was simple: Can we bring this line, silent for 17 years, back to life? And we did!” the company said.

Another major milestone was recorded with IBEDC officially connecting the factory to a 33KVA Band A electricity grid.

The company said more work remains before Okin Biscuits can return fully to the market, including further testing, calibration and rehabilitation of the production facilities.

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It also said efforts are underway to restore the familiar Okin taste and quality before the product reaches consumers again.

“Today, we celebrate progress,” the company stated.

“The machines are turning.

“The ovens are firing.

“The biscuits are beginning to roll out again.”

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Okin Biscuits was once a familiar brand among Nigerian consumers before its production activities halted, making its planned return a significant development for consumers who remember the brand.