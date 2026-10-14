Deborah Sylvia speaks during an interrogation after her reported arrest alongside seven suspected armed robbers.

Deborah Sylvia speaks during an interrogation after her reported arrest alongside seven suspected armed robbers.

Woman arrested with 7 suspected robbers says current boyfriend gave her stolen phone, ex is in prison for robbery

Deborah Sylvia says she never joined robbery operations but admits she knew her boyfriend was an armed robber after her arrest.

Deborah Sylvia says she never accompanied suspected armed robbers on their operations.

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She claims a former boyfriend gave her a phone allegedly stolen during a robbery.

She says her first boyfriend is in prison for robbery and that she knew her second boyfriend was an armed robber.

A woman identified as Deborah Sylvia has sparked reactions online after revealing that her first boyfriend is in prison for robbery and that another man she dated was an armed robber.

Sylvia made the revelation during an interrogation following her reported arrest alongside seven suspected armed robbers. She denied ever accompanying the men on a robbery operation but admitted that she knew the man who gave her a phone was an armed robber.

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In the interrogation video, Sylvia said the man contacted her after they had been apart for some time and invited her to visit with her son. She said he gave her the phone during the visit.

“I’ve never followed them to any r0bbery operation before, the guy I was dating gave me one of the phones that they stole. I knew he was an armed r0bber. My first boyfriend is inside pris0n for robbery too and that’s when I started dating this new one that’s also an armed r0bber” Lady confesses after being caught with 7 armed r0bbers — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) October 14, 2026

When asked when she discovered that the phone was stolen, Sylvia initially said she learnt about it later but subsequently said she only found out when she was arrested.

She also revealed that her first boyfriend was in prison for robbery when she began dating another man, whom she said she knew was an armed robber.

Sylvia said she had not reported him despite knowing he was an armed robber and denied ever accompanying the man to remove the phone's IMEI number, which can be used to identify a mobile device.

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Nigerians react to the woman's account

The interrogation has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with some users speculating about Sylvia's possible role in the alleged criminal activities, while others mocked her relationship history.

Daniel Ethan Truth and Liberty, posting as @Noal865671 , suggested that women who date armed robbers sometimes play other roles in criminal operations.

"She's a part of the gang..It's their type that provides account numbers, helps to sell stolen items and even keeps weapons for the armed robbers. They sometimes even help set up unsuspecting people with their armed robber boyfriends," he wrote.

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Another user, @exDrovii , compared her relationship history with the tendency of some women to date men involved in internet fraud.

"The way some girls like to date yahoo boys This one own na armed robbers " the user wrote.

Similarly, @murtala_AK mocked Sylvia's reported relationships, writing, 'She is literally the definition of 'I can fix him, but if I can't, I'll find another one who needs fixing.' Sister is running a talent acquisition agency for correctional facilities! 😭💀"

Another user, @_cheryve , joked about who Sylvia might date next, writing, "This one has already dated two armed robbers. Her next boyfriend is definitely yet to be released from prison."

Barry Juana, posting as @Barry_Juana1 , called for further scrutiny of Sylvia's relationships, writing: "Release and monitor her movement; investigate any guys she dates for armed robbery..."

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The comments reflect a mix of suspicion, humour and criticism, but the claims made by social media users about Sylvia's possible involvement in robbery remain unverified.