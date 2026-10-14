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Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:30 - 14 October 2026
Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks
A video has captured the moment some Lagos residents scooped spilled groundnut oil from the road after a 33,000-litre tanker overturned at Ojota Bridge.
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  • LASTMA warns that spilled groundnut oil could be contaminated by road debris, drainage water and environmental pollutants.

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  • Preliminary security reports link the Ojota tanker accident to suspected brake failure, as the 33,000-litre tanker blocked the carriageway.

  • Nigerians fear spilled cooking oil scooped by Lagos residents could end up in markets and roadside food stalls.

The incident occurred around Abiola Garden, inward Old Toll Gate, and disrupted traffic along the affected route.

In the video, residents rushed to the scene with containers of different sizes to collect the spilled cooking oil. One of them could be heard asking, “Who is selling keg?” as he attempted to join others in scooping the oil.

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The footage sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians expressing concern that the recovered oil could find its way into markets and be sold to unsuspecting buyers. Others raised fears that roadside food vendors might also collect the oil for commercial use.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC seizes alcohol worth ₦2 billion from over 20 illegal stores in Lagos, arrests two suspects

However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has warned residents against consuming or selling the recovered oil over fears of possible contamination.

In a public health advisory, the agency said the oil could have come into contact with road debris, environmental pollutants, drainage water and other potentially harmful substances.

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LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, urged residents, traders and food vendors to resist the temptation to salvage the spilled commodity, stressing that public health must take priority over its recovery.

LASTMA deployed its rescue and recovery team, supported by two heavy-duty tow vehicles, to evacuate the tanker and restore traffic flow.

READ NEXT: Woman arrested with 7 suspected robbers says current boyfriend gave her stolen phone, ex is in prison for robbery

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