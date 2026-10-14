Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks

PRESS RELEASE LASTMA WARNS SCOOPERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY CONTAMINATED SPILLED OIL AS 33,000-LITRE GROUNDNUT OIL TANKER OVERTURNS AT OJOTA BRIDGE, LAGOS The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a stern public health advisory cautioning members of the public against the consumption and commercial distribution of potentially contaminated groundnut oil scooped from the scene of a tanker accident at Ojota Bridge, around Abiola Garden, inward Old Toll Gate, Lagos. The incident, involving an overturned 33,000-litre groundnut oil tanker resulted in the complete obstruction of the carriageway and a substantial disruption of vehicular movement along the affected corridor. Preliminary security reports attributed the accident to suspected brake failure, necessitating an immediate operational response to facilitate rescue, recovery and traffic management interventions. Demonstrating its operational preparedness and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, LASTMA promptly deployed its Rescue and Recovery Team, supported by two high-capacity tow vehicles, to facilitate the evacuation of the overturned tanker and restore traffic circulation. Traffic management personnel were strategically positioned to coordinate vehicular movement, implement appropriate diversionary measures and mitigate the consequential congestion. The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed grave concern over reports that some individuals had resorted to scooping the spilled groundnut oil from road surfaces, drainage channels and other exposed locations. He emphatically warned that such indiscriminate collection and subsequent consumption or commercial distribution could constitute a serious public health risk, given the possibility of contamination arising from contact with road debris, environmental pollutants, drainage effluents and other potentially hazardous substances. Bakare-Oki consequently urged residents, traders, food vendors and other members of the public to refrain from consuming or selling the recovered oil. He stressed that the temptation to salvage spilled commodities must never supersede the imperative of public health protection, warning that the consumption of contaminated edible oil could expose unsuspecting individuals to avoidable health complications. Other responders at the scene included personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency. Their coordinated intervention complemented LASTMA’s traffic management operations and supported efforts to address the immediate consequences of the incident. Adebayo Taofiq Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA. #FollowLASTMA @followlasg @seunosiyemi_ @gm_lastma @lagostraffic961 @TrafficChiefNG