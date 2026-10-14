Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks
LASTMA warns that spilled groundnut oil could be contaminated by road debris, drainage water and environmental pollutants.
Preliminary security reports link the Ojota tanker accident to suspected brake failure, as the 33,000-litre tanker blocked the carriageway.
Nigerians fear spilled cooking oil scooped by Lagos residents could end up in markets and roadside food stalls.
The incident occurred around Abiola Garden, inward Old Toll Gate, and disrupted traffic along the affected route.
In the video, residents rushed to the scene with containers of different sizes to collect the spilled cooking oil. One of them could be heard asking, “Who is selling keg?” as he attempted to join others in scooping the oil.
#LagIbdexpway #Accident Tanker don fall untop ojota bridge, Happen at ojota bridge towards ikorodu road Dem say na cooking oil https://t.co/ES2gTx0fQB— TRAFFIC PALAVA (@trafficpalava) October 14, 2026
The footage sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians expressing concern that the recovered oil could find its way into markets and be sold to unsuspecting buyers. Others raised fears that roadside food vendors might also collect the oil for commercial use.
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However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has warned residents against consuming or selling the recovered oil over fears of possible contamination.
In a public health advisory, the agency said the oil could have come into contact with road debris, environmental pollutants, drainage water and other potentially harmful substances.
PRESS RELEASE LASTMA WARNS SCOOPERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY CONTAMINATED SPILLED OIL AS 33,000-LITRE GROUNDNUT OIL TANKER OVERTURNS AT OJOTA BRIDGE, LAGOS The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a stern public health advisory cautioning members of the public against the consumption and commercial distribution of potentially contaminated groundnut oil scooped from the scene of a tanker accident at Ojota Bridge, around Abiola Garden, inward Old Toll Gate, Lagos. The incident, involving an overturned 33,000-litre groundnut oil tanker resulted in the complete obstruction of the carriageway and a substantial disruption of vehicular movement along the affected corridor. Preliminary security reports attributed the accident to suspected brake failure, necessitating an immediate operational response to facilitate rescue, recovery and traffic management interventions. Demonstrating its operational preparedness and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, LASTMA promptly deployed its Rescue and Recovery Team, supported by two high-capacity tow vehicles, to facilitate the evacuation of the overturned tanker and restore traffic circulation. Traffic management personnel were strategically positioned to coordinate vehicular movement, implement appropriate diversionary measures and mitigate the consequential congestion. The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed grave concern over reports that some individuals had resorted to scooping the spilled groundnut oil from road surfaces, drainage channels and other exposed locations. He emphatically warned that such indiscriminate collection and subsequent consumption or commercial distribution could constitute a serious public health risk, given the possibility of contamination arising from contact with road debris, environmental pollutants, drainage effluents and other potentially hazardous substances. Bakare-Oki consequently urged residents, traders, food vendors and other members of the public to refrain from consuming or selling the recovered oil. He stressed that the temptation to salvage spilled commodities must never supersede the imperative of public health protection, warning that the consumption of contaminated edible oil could expose unsuspecting individuals to avoidable health complications. Other responders at the scene included personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency. Their coordinated intervention complemented LASTMA’s traffic management operations and supported efforts to address the immediate consequences of the incident. Adebayo Taofiq Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA. #FollowLASTMA @followlasg @seunosiyemi_ @gm_lastma @lagostraffic961 @TrafficChiefNG— LASTMA (@followlastma) October 14, 2026
LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, urged residents, traders and food vendors to resist the temptation to salvage the spilled commodity, stressing that public health must take priority over its recovery.
LASTMA deployed its rescue and recovery team, supported by two heavy-duty tow vehicles, to evacuate the tanker and restore traffic flow.