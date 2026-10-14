Tupac Shakur on one side and Duane “Keffe D” Davis on the other

Tupac Shakur on one side and Duane “Keffe D” Davis on the other

Tupac murder mastermind gets 40 years to life, prosecutors say he discussed making a show about his life on jail calls

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has received 40 years to life for orchestrating Tupac Shakur's murder, with prosecutors revealing he discussed a TV show about his life in recorded jail calls.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life for orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder.

Prosecutors told the court that recorded jail calls captured Davis discussing a television show about his life.

Davis's lawyer says he will appeal the conviction.

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Duane "Keffe D" Davis, convicted of orchestrating the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. During the hearing, prosecutors said he was recorded discussing plans for a television show about his life after his arrest.

Judge Carli Kierny imposed the sentence in a Las Vegas court on Tuesday, giving Davis 20 years to life for murder and a consecutive 20 years to life for a deadly-weapon enhancement. Davis, 63, had faced a maximum of life without parole. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder in late August.

Prosecutors said jail calls recorded after Davis was arrested and indicted caught him talking about producing a television show based on his life story. Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told the court that after so many years, the calls showed Davis had not grown up.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis

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Judge Kierny said that for three years she had heard Davis say some version of the same thing: that he was involved, but he had moved on, left Compton behind and become a grandfather. She told him the time that had passed did not mean he could walk away from taking a life.

Shakur was shot on the Las Vegas Strip on 7 September 1996 and died six days later. Prosecutors said Davis orchestrated the drive-by to avenge a beating his nephew took from Shakur and his associates at the MGM Grand casino earlier that night.

He was not accused of firing the shots, but prosecutors argued he supplied the gun. They have never named a gunman. Davis is the only person charged and convicted in the case.

Much of the trial rested on Davis's own accounts of the killing, in media interviews and in a memoir. His lawyer argued that those statements were the only evidence linking him to the crime.

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