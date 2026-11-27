Tyson Fury's proposed $150 million showdown with Anthony Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium faces potential cancellation

Tyson Fury's blockbuster heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua is facing uncertainty after the British Boxing Board of Control began reviewing reports about the former world champion's mental health.

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The proposed $150 million contest, scheduled for December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, could be cancelled if medical experts determine that Fury is not fit to compete.

Boxing authorities investigate Fury's mental health claims

The British Boxing Board of Control is examining claims surrounding Fury's mental health following revelations in a Netflix documentary that the Gypsy King had allegedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia and previously disclosed a history of bipolar disorder.

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Board general secretary Robert Smith insisted that the organisation would prioritise the boxer's wellbeing before authorising the highly anticipated contest.

'Only one thing is certain,' Smith said. 'That Tyson will not be allowed to enter the ring unless our doctors are satisfied there is no risk to his health. We are reviewing all the information about his mental condition and will come to a decision about authorising the fight in the next few days.'

The controversy prompted Fury's wife, Paris, to clarify comments she made in the documentary, insisting that her husband had never been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She explained that she had used the term while recalling an old conversation about his condition, adding that although he displayed some associated symptoms, he did not have the disorder.

Netflix also confirmed that it was working with the Fury family to amend the documentary following the new information about his official diagnosis.

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$150 million showdown faces financial uncertainty

The potential cancellation would have significant financial consequences for both fighters and the organisations involved in staging the event.

Netflix, which reportedly expects the contest to attract more than 60 million subscribers, could suffer considerable losses alongside the Saudi Arabian backers led by Turki Alalshikh, Cardiff's Principality Stadium and the surrounding Welsh economy.

The fight has been anticipated for almost a decade, with both British heavyweights expected to command substantial purses from the $150 million financial package.

However, the Board's medical consultants must first establish whether there is credible medical evidence supporting the claims made in the documentary or whether the accounts have been exaggerated.

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