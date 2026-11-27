Nathaniel Bassey uses family land to build subsidised apartments so musicians and staff can own homes by Christmas

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has launched Love Song Apartments, a highly subsidised housing scheme helping his musicians and staff become homeowners by Christmas.

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has launched a housing project for his musicians and staff.

He provided family land and personal funds, partnering with businessman Peter Chubby to build the apartments.

Beneficiaries will pay a subsidised amount and are expected to move into their homes by Christmas.

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Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has unveiled a housing scheme to help his musicians and staff become homeowners, calling it the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, 26 November, Bassey announced the project, named Love Song Apartments, along with photos of the complex. He wrote that he had spent years dreaming of helping his musicians and staff own their homes, and that God had shown him that "nothing beats being on His payroll."

He said God led him years ago to start investing in real estate, setting aside part of what he earned. That led to the idea of a housing scheme for his team. Beneficiaries pay a significant portion of the cost, but the apartments are highly subsidised.

Famous gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey

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Bassey provided his family's plot of land and put in funds, while his friend Peter Chubby of Danville Mall joined him in a joint venture. The apartments were built in phases, "one block here and another block there."

The project also challenged a stereotype, he said. "We used to be told musicians were not organised," he wrote, but with the right guidance they had committed to it. He expects them to move into their fully owned apartments by Christmas, with their children using the estate's play area.

Bassey described the project as only phase one, and said he hopes to share the knowledge with other creatives and musicians in the Christian community. He urged leaders to bring others along as they rise, because if you are the only one sharing testimonies, the people around you will soon be despondent. "Truly, the real blessing is being a blessing," he wrote.

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He also said he is often criticised for his position on money and ministry, but that God has a way of making a name for Himself.

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Bassey has faced public criticism over the Hallelujah Challenge, the online worship and prayer session he started in June 2017. It runs for about a month, twice a year, and draws large audiences on Instagram and YouTube.

In October 2025, he told participants he would not monetise the official YouTube channel, because God had not led him to do so. He said people dragged him over it, and that monetising it would draw accusations of doing ministry for money.