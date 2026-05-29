7 longest-running TV shows in Nigeria, from Village Headmaster to Jenifa’s Diary
Here are Nigeria’s longest-running TV shows that shaped generations and became cultural landmarks in entertainment history.
The Village Headmaster, New Masquerade, The Johnsons, and other classics defined earlier eras of Nigerian TV.
Papa Ajasco & Company, Super Story, Tinsel, and Jenifa’s Diary are still airing to date and continue to dominate Nigerian screens.
TV series come and go, and very few manage to keep us glued to our screens for so long using rich, deep and relatable storytelling.
From Papa Ajasco to Jennifer's diary, and even legendary shows like The Village Headmaster, these shows shaped our childhoods, family conversations, fashion and even national culture.
If you grew up watching TV in Nigeria, chances are you’ve seen at least one of these iconic series. Some are still airing today. Others ended years ago but never truly disappeared from memory.
1. The Village Headmaster (1968-1988, revived in 2021)
The Village Headmaster was the show that started it all.
The show aired between 1968 and 1988 and is widely regarded as Nigeria’s first major television drama series, although it started as a radio drama series.
It ran for about 20 years on NTA and helped shape early Nigerian storytelling on screen.
The Village Headmaster was set in a fictional Nigerian village and portrayed community life and royal drama with humour.
It was relatable, funny and rich in life lessons, especially regarding politics and human relations.
2. New Masquerade (mid-1970s-mid-1990s)
New Masquerade was one of Nigeria’s most iconic sitcoms.
It aired on NTA in the evening and gained massive popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with unforgettable characters like Chief Zebrudaya and Jegede Sokoya.
The show revolved around the lives of everyday people whose major goal is to survive by all means available.
3. Papa Ajasco & Company (1996 - present)
Papa Ajasco & Company is that evergreen family comedy you anticipate weekly.
The Wale Adenuga Productions' comedy series is known for its exaggerated humour and moral lessons.
The show is set in a fictional Ajasco family household and explores the lives of Papa Ajasco, his wife Mama Ajasco and their insanely behaved children.
Papa Ajasco has gone through several rebrands but still maintains strong audience recognition.
It is one of the few Nigerian sitcoms that has successfully crossed multiple generations.
4. Super Story (2001-present)
Since 2001, Super Story has dominated Nigerian TV with emotionally driven, socially relevant storylines.
Each season tells a different story, often tackling issues like betrayal, poverty, family conflict, and moral choices.
It remains one of the most recognisable drama series in the country.
5. Tinsel (2008 - present)
Premiering in 2008, Tinsel is often described as Nigeria’s longest-running modern soap opera.
With over 4,000 episodes, Tinsel is centred around office dynamics. In a relatable fashion, it intertwines with characters’ personal lives and reflects the complicated nature of life.
The show also stands out for its multicultural cast and film-industry storyline.
6. The Johnsons (2012-2024)
Running from 2012 to 2024, The Johnsons became one of Nigeria’s most loved family sitcoms.
It followed the everyday life of a typical Nigerian family, using humour with relatable real-life situations.
Its long run made it a household favourite for over a decade.
7. Jenifa’s Diary (2015 - present)
Launched in 2015, Jenifa’s Diary continues to dominate Nigerian entertainment.
The comedy series created by Funke Akindele reflects real-life struggles, particularly focusing on education, ambition, and social life.
Its strong fanbase and consistent production have kept it relevant for years.
From the earliest days of The Village Headmaster to the modern success of Tinsel and Jenifa’s Diary, Nigerian television has evolved while preserving its cultural roots.
These shows entertained us, but beyond the fun, laughter and weekly anticipation, they are part of Nigeria’s storytelling legacy.