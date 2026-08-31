Popular Anambra comedian Aiza Nwosu shot dead by gunmen amid deadly attacks in Awka

Popular Anambra comedian Aiza Nwosu was shot dead by gunmen in Awka, with police launching a manhunt for three suspects.

Popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, was shot dead in Awka on Sunday night.

Police said two people were killed in separate shootings allegedly carried out by the same gunmen, with three suspects now being hunted.

Nwosu was known across Awka for his loudspeaker-fitted Hilux truck, public announcements, DJ work and event hosting.

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Gunmen have shot dead popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, widely known as Aiza Nwosu, in an attack that left at least one other person dead in Awka on Sunday night.

Nwosu was a familiar face across the state capital, known for driving through the city in a Hilux truck fitted with loudspeakers, making public announcements and entertaining residents with music. He was also a DJ and event host, and occasionally featured on local radio.

Isaac (Aiza) Nwosu

Eyewitnesses say he was followed from his home by three men travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, who blocked his vehicle on S.M. Okeke Street before opening fire. He died inside the truck, which rolled into a ditch as music continued playing from its speakers.

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A second, unidentified man was killed the same night in a separate shooting on Capital City Road in the Amaenyi area of Awka, in what police say was carried out by the same assailants.

Anambra Police confirmed both deaths in a statement issued Monday by Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who condemned the attacks as a direct threat to peace and security in the state.

"The Anambra State Police Command has condemned in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka, the state capital, on Sunday, August 30, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons," the statement read.

Officers recovered ₦7,550, a Moniepoint ATM card and a pair of slippers at the scene. Police say a manhunt is now underway for three suspects, and the case has been handed to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

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No motive has been established. Some residents have speculated the killings may be linked to cult activity in the area, though police have not confirmed any connection.

Nwosu was a well-known figure across Awka's social scene, often parking his loudspeaker-fitted vehicle roadside to play music for passersby. He also maintained an active Facebook page with over 6,000 followers, where he regularly shared posts, including riddles and light-hearted content for his followers.

In April, he survived a road accident near Aroma Junction after the brakes on his van failed, injuring several bystanders waiting nearby, though he was hospitalised and recovered.

Awka has recorded previous cult-related clashes resulting in multiple deaths, and Sunday's attacks have renewed concern among residents over the city's security.

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