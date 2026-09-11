Husband allegedly hacks wife to death during marriage peace meeting in Ekiti

Police investigate the alleged killing of a woman during a marital dispute in Ekiti

Police investigate the alleged killing of a woman during a marital dispute in Ekiti

A marital settlement meeting in Ado Ekiti ended in tragedy after a man allegedly hacked his estranged wife to death with a machete. Police have launched a manhunt as the suspect remains on the run.

A 25-year-old woman, Kehinde Onizeokaraga, was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband in Ado Ekiti.

The attack reportedly happened during a meeting organised to reconcile the couple's troubled marriage.

The suspect, Sodiq Ibrahim, allegedly fled after the incident and is currently being hunted by the police.

The Ekiti State Police Command has ordered a full investigation and promised to bring the suspect to justice.

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A meeting that was supposed to settle a troubled marriage ended in tragedy in Ado Ekiti after a man allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife with a machete.

The Ekiti State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of Kehinde Onizeokaraga, who was allegedly attacked by her husband, Sodiq Ibrahim, during a meeting aimed at resolving their marital issues.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to reports, the couple, who are both from Kogi State, had been having serious problems in their marriage for some time. The issues reportedly became so bad that Kehinde had already moved out of their matrimonial home.

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A source familiar with the case said the suspect had been trying to reconcile with his wife, but she wasn't comfortable with the idea.

The police began a probe into the death of Kehinde Onizeokaraga after the alleged machete attack.

"I am aware they had issues in the marriage to the extent that the lady had left the man's house due to some irreconcilable differences.

"But recently, there were efforts by the suspect to resolve the issue with her, which the deceased was not comfortable with."

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Things reportedly took a deadly turn during the peace meeting when Ibrahim allegedly brought out a machete and attacked Kehinde several times, leaving her with fatal injuries.

After the attack, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and has remained on the run, while the victim's body was deposited at a mortuary.

Speaking on the heartbreaking incident, the deceased's cousin, Yussuf Lawrence, said Kehinde had no idea her husband would be present when she was invited to the meeting.

"While Kehinde was preparing to leave Ado Ekiti, she was invited to the residence of her father's friend, who they said wanted to see her. Kehinde went to the residence on Wednesday morning, unaware that her husband would also be present.

"An attempt to resolve the couple's marital disagreement subsequently degenerated into the fatal attack."

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Lawrence also claimed that some people had already been arrested to assist with the investigation, although the main suspect was still at large.

He further alleged that Ibrahim fled with Kehinde's mobile phone, which the family believes could contain useful information for investigators.

"We want Sadiq (Ibrahim) to be found and arrested. We want justice for Kehinde. Her parents are in pain, and my family is in serious agony. She didn't deserve this," Lawrence said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, said the Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, had directed that a full investigation be carried out.

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"The Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice," Abutu said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing are ongoing.