Together in Africa: PariPesa announces partnership with Olympique de Marseille

PariPesa and Olympique de Marseille are coming together through a new partnership for the African market.

PariPesa has become OM’s Regional Africa Partner, bringing the Club and the PariPesa brand closer to football fans throughout the continent.

Built around a shared passion for football, ambition and audience engagement, the partnership will combine Olympique de Marseille’s heritage with PariPesa’s digital experience and established presence in African markets.

More Content, More Engagement, More Football

The partnership will create a regular flow of fan-oriented activities. Co-branded digital campaigns will bring Olympique de Marseille content and stories closer to African supporters, while competitions, giveaways and original content will offer additional ways for the football community to engage.

Partners with a Common Goal

“Africa has always held a special place in Olympique de Marseille’s identity and community. Through our partnership with PariPesa, we look forward to creating new opportunities to engage with our supporters across the continent and further strengthen this connection,” said Alban Juster, General Manager of Olympique de Marseille.

“Olympique de Marseille is a club with an extraordinary football heritage and a special connection with African fans. We are delighted to become OM’s Regional Africa Partner and look forward to bringing this partnership to life through exciting content, activations and experiences for our audiences across the continent,” said Jonathan Namasiku, PariPesa Africa CCO.

Strengthening a Recognisable Football Brand in Africa

Olympique de Marseille becomes another important part of PariPesa’s long-term brand development strategy in Africa. The partnership helps strengthen PariPesa’s credibility, expand brand visibility and create stronger associations with football audiences across African markets.

It also builds on PariPesa’s work with Yaya Touré, its Brand Ambassador and one of Africa’s most celebrated football icons. Touré’s standing among African football fans and OM’s historic connection with the continent together reinforce PariPesa’s relationship with internationally recognised football names and support a trusted, recognisable brand presence.

Looking Ahead

Throughout the partnership, PariPesa https://paripesa.ng and Olympique de Marseille will collaborate on initiatives designed for African football fans, including co-branded digital campaigns, competitions, giveaways and original content celebrating the connection between Marseille and Africa.

PariPesa & Marseille – together, straight to the goal!

Stay tuned as this partnership develops through new stories, campaigns and experiences for African football supporters.