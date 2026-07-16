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'I may not be a graduate, but I know more than graduates' — MC Oluomo speaks on education and experience

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 07:51 - 16 July 2026
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"I didn't go to school but I am more knowledgeable than most graduates"- MC Oluomo.
MC Oluomo says he may not be a university graduate but believes his years of experience and leadership have given him knowledge that rivals that of many graduates.
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  • MC Oluomo said he is not a university graduate but believes he knows more than some graduates.

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  • He attributed his knowledge to years of leadership, business and life experience.

  • He encouraged young people to pursue education while also valuing practical experience.

  • His comments have sparked debate on the role of formal education versus experience in achieving success.

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said that although he did not attend university, he believes his life experiences and leadership roles have given him knowledge that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, that of some graduates.

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MC Oluomo made the remarks while speaking during a public event, where he reflected on his educational background and personal journey.

According to him, he is not ashamed of not having a university degree, stressing that education is important but practical experience also plays a significant role in shaping a person's knowledge and abilities.

"I may not be a graduate, but I know more than graduates," he said.

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo.

The NURTW president explained that years of interacting with people from different backgrounds, managing organisations and handling responsibilities had broadened his understanding of many issues.

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He encouraged young people to pursue education but also urged them to value practical experience, discipline and continuous learning.

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MC Oluomo noted that success should not be measured solely by academic qualifications, arguing that many people without university degrees have excelled in business, leadership and other fields through hard work and determination.

His comments have generated mixed reactions on social media.

While some users agreed that experience can complement formal education and that academic qualifications alone do not determine success, others argued that practical experience should not be presented as a substitute for higher education.

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The remarks add to ongoing conversations in Nigeria about the relationship between formal education, vocational skills and real-world experience, particularly as employers increasingly value both academic credentials and practical competence.

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