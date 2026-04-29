Osifo Stanley, has captured national attention after purchasing the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms worth ₦100 million to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027

Osifo Stanley, has captured national attention after purchasing the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms worth ₦100 million to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027

Who is Osifo Stanley? The Edo trader who bought ₦100 million APC ticket to challenge Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Presidency

Meet Osifo Stanley, the Edo-based trader and APC chieftain who purchased a ₦100 million presidential nomination form to challenge President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Osifo Stanley buys ₦100 million APC presidential nomination form.

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Edo-based trader emerges as challenger to President Tinubu.

Former PDP aspirant defected to APC in 2019.

Candidacy sparks debate on cost of politics and internal party democracy.

A relatively unknown political figure, Osifo Stanley, has captured national attention after purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination and expression of interest forms worth ₦100 million to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

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Background: Age, business and early life

Osifo Stanley

Before his sudden re-emergence in national politics, Osifo Stanley was primarily known as a businessman from Edo State.

He has been described in multiple reports as a trader and business mogul, with roots in private enterprise rather than mainstream politics. His background places him among a growing class of Nigerian entrepreneurs attempting to transition into political leadership.

Age-wise, Osifo is believed to be in his late 40s. Earlier records show that he was 42 years old as far back as 2018, when he first declared presidential ambition, suggesting he is now approaching 50.

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He is also a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), a detail often referenced in early profiles of his political journey.

Political journey before Tinubu challenge

Osifo Stanley

Osifo Stanley is not entirely new to presidential contests.

His political ambition dates back to 2018–2019, when he emerged as one of the youngest presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the time, he positioned himself as a youth-driven alternative candidate promising wealth creation and poverty reduction.

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He later switched political camps, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of subsequent election cycles, aligning himself with Nigeria’s ruling party structure.

Over the years, he has consistently expressed interest in contesting for Nigeria’s presidency, including signalling intent ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, his current move marks his most ambitious and high-profile attempt yet, directly challenging a sitting president within the same party.

The ₦100 million move against Tinubu

Osifo’s latest political step, purchasing the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms worth ₦100 million, has thrust him into national conversation.

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BREAKING: Trader Osifo Stanley from Edo State has purchased N100 million of APC Presidential Nomination forms to challenge President Tinubu for the APC ticket at the primaries. pic.twitter.com/mMyFDgItAi — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) April 28, 2026

By doing so, he positions himself as a challenger to Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Stanley unveiled his ambition under the campaign theme “Metamorphosis 2027,” which he says is focused on repositioning Nigeria through economic reforms, improved security, better healthcare, and stronger regional integration.

The move is significant because:

It signals internal contest within the ruling APC

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It challenges the wave of endorsements already backing Tinubu

It raises questions about who can realistically compete within Nigeria’s high-cost political system

Addressing speculation about possible political backing, Stanley denied receiving support from the president or any political heavyweight.

“I have never benefited one kobo from him… if anybody has proof, let them show the world,” he said.

His ambition, branded under reform-focused messaging in previous outings, continues to centre on economic growth and national development.

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How much we know about him

Osifo Stanley

Despite his bold political moves, much about Osifo Stanley remains relatively limited in public records.

What is known includes:

He is an Edo-born businessman and trader

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A LASU graduate with private-sector roots

Former PDP presidential aspirant turned APC member

Has shown consistent presidential ambition since 2018

What remains unclear:

The full scale of his business empire

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His political structure or national support base

Whether his candidacy is symbolic or strategically competitive

Osifo Stanley’s emergence highlights an unusual dynamic in Nigerian politics, a relatively lesser-known businessman stepping forward to challenge an incumbent president within the same party.