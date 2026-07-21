ECOWAS approves Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline linking Ghana, Benin, Togo, 10 other African countries to Europe (see list)

ECOWAS has endorsed the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, a 6,000km energy corridor expected to connect Nigeria’s gas reserves to Morocco and Europe while benefiting 13 African countries along the route.

ECOWAS leaders endorsed the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project at a summit in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

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The 6,000km pipeline is expected to pass through 13 African countries along the Atlantic coast before reaching Morocco and connecting to Europe.

Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and other countries along the route are expected to benefit from access to Nigerian gas.

The project is estimated to cost between $25 billion and $27 billion and remains in the development phase.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given further backing to the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), a major energy project designed to transport Nigerian natural gas through West Africa to Morocco and eventually connect with European markets.

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The endorsement was made during the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where regional leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening energy cooperation and regional integration.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline is expected to stretch for about 6,000 kilometres along the Atlantic coast, making it one of Africa’s largest planned gas infrastructure projects. It will link Nigeria’s gas reserves with Morocco, where the gas can be connected to existing infrastructure serving European markets.

Morocco, Nigeria agree to pipe gas to West Africa, Europe

The pipeline route is expected to pass through 13 African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco.

Countries along the route are expected to benefit from access to Nigerian natural gas, which could support electricity generation, industrial development and energy security.

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For countries such as Benin, Togo and Ghana, the project could provide another source of natural gas for power generation and industries. Other participating countries along the route could also benefit through improved energy access, infrastructure development, employment opportunities and potential economic activities linked to the pipeline.

The pipeline is expected to carry Nigerian gas northwards after passing through coastal West African nations, with Morocco serving as the gateway for possible exports to Europe.

Morocco, Nigeria agree to pipe gas to West Africa, Europe.

Nigeria, which has one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, is expected to gain a new export route for its gas resources while strengthening its position as a major energy supplier in Africa.

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The project was first introduced through an agreement between Nigeria and Morocco in 2016. Since then, it has received support from regional and international partners, with feasibility studies and technical assessments carried out to determine its viability.

The estimated cost of the project is between $25 billion and $27 billion, although construction has not yet begun. The project still requires final investment decisions, financing arrangements and completion of technical and regulatory processes before full implementation.