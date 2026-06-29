Advertisement

DSS frees Kaduna farmer after two years over Boko Haram claims, pays him ₦3 million — see other Nigerians compensated after wrongful detention

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:19 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
A split image showing Nura Idris (left), who spent two years in wrongful custody, alongside an armed operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) (right).
The DSS has freed a Kaduna farmer after two years in detention over alleged Boko Haram links, awarded him ₦3 million, and revealed more wrongful detention compensation cases.
Advertisement

Summary

Advertisement

  • Nura Idris was freed after spending two years in DSS detention over alleged Boko Haram links that investigators found were unfounded.

  • The DSS awarded him ₦3 million and pledged support to rebuild his farming and livestock business.

  • His release is part of a wider DSS review that has cleared over 30 wrongfully detained individuals and paid more than ₦300 million in compensation.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a Kaduna-based farmer and livestock rearer, Nura Idris, after he spent two years in detention over suspected links to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Advertisement

Following a rigorous internal review of his file, the DSS investigation panel found absolutely no evidence to support the terrorism allegations against him. 

As detailed in an official report, the agency subsequently ordered his immediate release, awarded him ₦3 million in financial compensation, and pledged further institutional support to help him rebuild his livelihood.

READ NEXT: EndSARS: After 6 years, DNA finally confirms what happened to missing journalist Pelumi Onifade

Arrested on suspicion of terrorism

Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi Director General Department of State Services DSS Nigeria
The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who ordered an expansive audit of long-term inherited detention files to prioritise human rights.
Advertisement

Idris, who hails from the Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was initially arrested in June 2024 by a sister security agency in Suleja, Niger State. 

He was taken into custody based on unverified suspicions of collaborating with Boko Haram terrorists before being transferred to the DSS for deep-level interrogation.

After a thorough assessment of his case files, the DSS internal panel concluded that the charges lacked any baseline merit. 

The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, promptly authorised his release and approved an immediate welfare payout.

READ NEXT: SERAP gives Akpabio, Abbas seven days to probe alleged ₦6.3bn constituency funds diversion

Advertisement

₦3 million compensation and reintegration support

Nura Idris Kaduna farmer and livestock rearer cleared of terrorism charges
Kaduna-based farmer and livestock herder Nura Idris was cleared of all terror links by an internal security panel and awarded ₦3 million to rebuild his collapsed business.

To mitigate the economic and psychological toll of his two-year confinement, the DSS provided Idris with a comprehensive rehabilitation package.

  • Immediate financial aid: A cash sum of ₦3 million was handed over to meet his immediate post-release needs.

  • Business rehabilitation: The Director-General committed to directly assisting Idris in setting up and restocking his farming and livestock businesses, which collapsed during his absence.

Advertisement

  • Medical & mental health care: According to internal security sources, the DSS's standard reintegration protocol now guarantees medical checkups and psychological counselling to help exonerated citizens transition past the trauma of prolonged detention.

READ ALSO: Tinubu signs new NIMC Act: 7 major changes every Nigerian with a NIN should know

Speaking shortly after his release, Idris expressed profound relief.

"I thank the DSS for his kindness. I was well treated in DSS custody, and I pray that Allah rewards the DSS immensely," Idris stated as he was reunited with his father, Yusuf Idris.

His father also commended the current DSS leadership for showing uncommon compassion, ensuring the funds would be utilised transparently to jump-start his son's life.

Advertisement

Other high-profile beneficiaries of the review program

Scales of justice and legal gavel representing Nigerian law and human rights accountability
The sweeping review by the secret police marks a rare institutional shift toward rule of law, ensuring national security operations respect civil liberties.

Detainee

Date Cleared

Case Background & Extra Details

Compensation Received

Sunday Ifedi

December 2025

Wrongly tied to IPOB. His wife, Calista, tragically died while they were held at the Wawa facility.

₦10 million + DSS pledge to rebuild a restaurant in memory of his late wife.

Mrs. Chineze Ozoadibe

October 2025

Abuja-based businesswoman wrongfully detained; cleared of all security infractions.

₦10 million

Ya'u Mohammed

May 2026

Yobe State resident erroneously accused of terrorism links.

₦2 million

Kenneth O. Nwafor

Late 2025

Arrested in July 2022 over alleged IPOB ties; investigation established total innocence.

Released alongside 5 others who received ₦2M each.

According to an investigative update from The Guardian Nigeria, DSS spokesperson Favour Dozie stated that the ongoing audit reflects a strict directive from the current leadership. 

The objective is to make sure Nigeria's state intelligence apparatus protects public safety without compromising human rights, institutional accountability, or civil liberties.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
No wins for Africa: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla leave 2026 BET Awards empty-handed (full list)
Entertainment
29.06.2026
No wins for Africa: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla leave 2026 BET Awards empty-handed (full list)
Save this number: LASTMA introduces new hotline to report officials' misconduct, traffic emergencies
News
29.06.2026
Save this number: LASTMA introduces new hotline to report officials' misconduct, traffic emergencies
Out There Media and Pulse announce strategic partnership to create digital advertising superpower across Africa
News
29.06.2026
Out There Media and Pulse announce strategic partnership to create digital advertising superpower across Africa
Police handed my wife to the mob, watched them burn her alive' — Husband recounts how woman falsely accused of kidnapping was killed
News
29.06.2026
Police handed my wife to the mob, watched them burn her alive' — Husband recounts how woman falsely accused of kidnapping was killed
OPay introduces emergency lock and safety PIN to help Nigerians stay protected
News
29.06.2026
OPay introduces emergency lock and safety PIN to help Nigerians stay protected
DSS frees Kaduna farmer after two years over Boko Haram claims, pays him ₦3 million — see other Nigerians compensated after wrongful detention
News
29.06.2026
DSS frees Kaduna farmer after two years over Boko Haram claims, pays him ₦3 million — see other Nigerians compensated after wrongful detention