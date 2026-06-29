A split image showing Nura Idris (left), who spent two years in wrongful custody, alongside an armed operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) (right).

A split image showing Nura Idris (left), who spent two years in wrongful custody, alongside an armed operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) (right).

DSS frees Kaduna farmer after two years over Boko Haram claims, pays him ₦3 million — see other Nigerians compensated after wrongful detention

The DSS has freed a Kaduna farmer after two years in detention over alleged Boko Haram links, awarded him ₦3 million, and revealed more wrongful detention compensation cases.

Summary

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Nura Idris was freed after spending two years in DSS detention over alleged Boko Haram links that investigators found were unfounded.

The DSS awarded him ₦3 million and pledged support to rebuild his farming and livestock business.

His release is part of a wider DSS review that has cleared over 30 wrongfully detained individuals and paid more than ₦300 million in compensation.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a Kaduna-based farmer and livestock rearer, Nura Idris, after he spent two years in detention over suspected links to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

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Following a rigorous internal review of his file, the DSS investigation panel found absolutely no evidence to support the terrorism allegations against him.

As detailed in an official report , the agency subsequently ordered his immediate release, awarded him ₦3 million in financial compensation, and pledged further institutional support to help him rebuild his livelihood.

Arrested on suspicion of terrorism

The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who ordered an expansive audit of long-term inherited detention files to prioritise human rights.

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Idris, who hails from the Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was initially arrested in June 2024 by a sister security agency in Suleja, Niger State.

He was taken into custody based on unverified suspicions of collaborating with Boko Haram terrorists before being transferred to the DSS for deep-level interrogation.

After a thorough assessment of his case files, the DSS internal panel concluded that the charges lacked any baseline merit.

The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, promptly authorised his release and approved an immediate welfare payout.

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₦3 million compensation and reintegration support

Kaduna-based farmer and livestock herder Nura Idris was cleared of all terror links by an internal security panel and awarded ₦3 million to rebuild his collapsed business.

To mitigate the economic and psychological toll of his two-year confinement, the DSS provided Idris with a comprehensive rehabilitation package.

Immediate financial aid: A cash sum of ₦3 million was handed over to meet his immediate post-release needs.

Business rehabilitation: The Director-General committed to directly assisting Idris in setting up and restocking his farming and livestock businesses, which collapsed during his absence.

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Medical & mental health care: According to internal security sources, the DSS's standard reintegration protocol now guarantees medical checkups and psychological counselling to help exonerated citizens transition past the trauma of prolonged detention.

Speaking shortly after his release, Idris expressed profound relief.

"I thank the DSS for his kindness. I was well treated in DSS custody, and I pray that Allah rewards the DSS immensely," Idris stated as he was reunited with his father, Yusuf Idris.

His father also commended the current DSS leadership for showing uncommon compassion, ensuring the funds would be utilised transparently to jump-start his son's life.

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Other high-profile beneficiaries of the review program

The sweeping review by the secret police marks a rare institutional shift toward rule of law, ensuring national security operations respect civil liberties.

Detainee Date Cleared Case Background & Extra Details Compensation Received Sunday Ifedi December 2025 Wrongly tied to IPOB. His wife, Calista, tragically died while they were held at the Wawa facility. ₦10 million + DSS pledge to rebuild a restaurant in memory of his late wife. Mrs. Chineze Ozoadibe October 2025 Abuja-based businesswoman wrongfully detained; cleared of all security infractions. ₦10 million Ya'u Mohammed May 2026 Yobe State resident erroneously accused of terrorism links. ₦2 million Kenneth O. Nwafor Late 2025 Arrested in July 2022 over alleged IPOB ties; investigation established total innocence. Released alongside 5 others who received ₦2M each.

According to an investigative update from The Guardian Nigeria , DSS spokesperson Favour Dozie stated that the ongoing audit reflects a strict directive from the current leadership.