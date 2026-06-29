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Fans express concern as actor Hanks Anuku was captured roaming the streets of Abuja

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 09:54 - 29 June 2026
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Concerns as Hanks Anuku is spotted laying on Abuja roadside
A video of Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku on a roadside in Abuja has sparked fresh concerns among Nigerians on social media.
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  • ​A viral video showing veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku on a roadside in Abuja has sparked concern among Nigerians on social media.

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  • ​The footage shows the 64-year-old actor appearing distressed and talking to himself, leading to mixed reactions and speculation about his well-being.

  • ​Anuku previously denied reports of mental illness following a similar viral incident in 2022 and was more recently seen looking healthier in Asaba, Delta State.

​The footage, believed to have been recorded recently, shows the 64-year-old actor appearing distressed, holding a disposable cup and seemingly talking to himself. Some social media users speculated that he may have been under the influence of alcohol, though this remains unconfirmed.

​Sharing the clip online, eyewitnesses appealed for support, writing:

​“Please Nigerians, Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku needs our help. Please repost and share so he can get help.”

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The video has generated mixed reactions, with some expressing concern for the actor’s well-being, while others urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

One user said, "He made his choice. Donate for him and he will still visit his drugs and drinks. Best advice na the one wey person advice himself.”

Several fans called on his fellow actors and the Nigerian Actors Guild to provide the actor with the necessary medical and financial support.

​Anuku previously made headlines in November 2022 after a viral video showed him dressed in worn-out clothing while wandering the streets, prompting widespread speculation about his mental health. The actor later dismissed claims that he was battling mental illness. However, this latest video shows concerns over the state of his mental health and well-being.

​During his time in Nollywood, Hanks Anuku was known for playing the archetypal bad-boy role, which earned him fame through his performances in movies like ‘The Senator.’

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The actor’s current situation sheds light on the issues confronting movie stars and other celebrities who often battle with depression and financial crisis after leaving the limelight.

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