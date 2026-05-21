Advertisement

'I will abolish indigeneship and allow only citizenship': Amaechi sparks reactions ahead of 2027

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:13 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Rotimi Amaechi speaks during the ADC presidential screening ahead of the 2027 election.
Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi statements on indigeneship sparks debate over identity in Nigeria.
Advertisement

  • Amaechi says he would abolish indigeneship and replace it with a citizenship-based system.

  • He argued Nigerians should be judged by competence and service, not ethnicity, religion, or state of origin.

  • His comments have sparked debate because indigeneship affects major issues like jobs, admissions, appointments, and political rights across Nigeria.

Advertisement

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has staked out one of the more provocative policy positions of the emerging 2027 presidential race, declaring that if elected, he would abolish the concept of indigeneship in Nigeria and replace it with a unified citizenship framework.

Amaechi made the declaration after appearing before the African Democratic Congress presidential screening committee, where he submitted his nomination forms and formally declared his intention to contest the presidency on the party's platform.

Rotimi Amaechi

"If I become president, there will not be indigeneship, there will be citizenship," he said. "We are first and foremost citizens of Nigeria." 

Advertisement

The former governor argued that regional and religious sentiments had long distorted Nigeria's political conversation, urging voters to evaluate candidates strictly on their records of service rather than where they come from or what faith they practise. "Assess us by what we have done and reach a conclusion, rather than hearing I'm from the north, I'm from the south, I'm from the east. I'm not from the east: I am a Nigerian."

When pressed on the concept of federal character, the constitutional principle that distributes appointments and opportunities across Nigeria's states and regions, Amaechi acknowledged its origins in systemic inequality but framed it as a symptom of a broken system rather than a solution. 

Supporters at ADC event

"Federal character exists because the system is unfair. It is one way to manage the system." He illustrated his position with an analogy: if every Nigerian had meaningful employment, the incentive for robbery, which translates to the kind of resource competition that federal character is designed to manage, would largely disappear.

The indigeneship question is one of Nigeria's most sensitive fault lines. The current system, which grants citizens rights and privileges in their states of origin rather than their states of residence, has long been criticised for entrenching ethnic divisions, limiting internal mobility, and creating a two-tier citizenship in which Nigerians can live and work in a state for decades without being considered full members of its community. 

Advertisement
Federal Character is one of Nigeria's most sensitive fault lines

Abolishing it would be a structural overhaul with far-reaching implications for land rights, university admissions, and political appointments.

Amaechi also dismissed the idea of a religious rotation for the presidency, describing it as another form of sentiment-driven politics that Nigeria must outgrow. He added that he would proceed to a primary contest if consensus within the ADC did not favour him, positioning himself as a candidate with both the will and the record to take on the incumbent.

READ NEXT: The real reason why Fubara withdrew from the Rivers State APC governorship primaries

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The best Restaurants, Hotels, and Offices in Lagos have one thing in common: most people never notice it 
Lifestyle
21.05.2026
The best Restaurants, Hotels, and Offices in Lagos have one thing in common: most people never notice it 
Tinubu says powerful cabals want him dead over subsidy removal, forex reforms
News
21.05.2026
Tinubu says powerful cabals want him dead over subsidy removal, forex reforms
What Quicteller Travel’s IATA approval signals for Africa’s travel payments
News
21.05.2026
What Quicteller Travel’s IATA approval signals for Africa’s travel payments
How a Nigerian student built a robot receptionist in 1971 and was called mad
News
21.05.2026
How a Nigerian student built a robot receptionist in 1971 and was called mad
'I will abolish indigeneship and allow only citizenship': Amaechi sparks reactions ahead of 2027
News
21.05.2026
'I will abolish indigeneship and allow only citizenship': Amaechi sparks reactions ahead of 2027
DR Congo confirms fresh Ebola outbreak as deaths rise in Ituri Province
News
21.05.2026
DR Congo confirms fresh Ebola outbreak as deaths rise in Ituri Province