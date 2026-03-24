DottsMediaHouse releases 4th edition of Nigeria’s Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR) as industry spend hits ₦161.4 billion since 2021

Marketing Industry Pioneer - DottsMediaHouse, has officially released the fourth edition of the Nigeria Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR).

This milestone report provides a definitive look at the evolution of the creator economy from 2021 to 2025, charting an industry-validated marketplace valued at billions of Naira.

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Since pioneering the first-ever influencer marketing report in 2019, DottsMediaHouse has remained the recognised authority in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Tiwalola Olanubi, the agency has spent over a decade using content, consulting, and strategy to help global brands like Pepsi, oraimo, and adidas navigate the local landscape.

The credibility of the NIMR has also grown from being a data sheet to a strategic compass that has historically guided brands, agencies, and creators through evolving shifts, from the engagement revolution of 2019 to the post-pandemic recovery.

In the words of the Founder/CEO of DottsMediaHouse, "We are transitioning into a more trust-biased economy where influencers will be the bridge between a brand’s promise and a consumer’s pocket."

The newly-released report captures a remarkable transformation in how Nigerians create and consume content. According to the data, the industry has witnessed a 5x increase in scale since 2021, with total spend reaching a comprehensive estimate of ₦161.4 billion. This figure reflects a maturing market where brands have moved beyond "vanity metrics" to embrace structured, data-driven collaborations.

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Key Excerpts from the Report

Rapid Growth Trajectory: The market saw its most aggressive jump between 2022 and 2023 (+58.1% YoY), with a projected spend of ₦58.9 Billion in 2025 alone.

The Rise of TikTok: While Instagram remains the leading platform with a 36% market share, TikTok has seen a meteoric ascent, growing from an 8% share in 2021 to 34% in 2025, driven by its high-engagement, short-form video nature.

Content is King (and Comedy): Entertainment (skits and music) remains the dominant niche, accounting for 28% of campaigns. However, Lifestyle (15%) and Tech (13%) are evolving rapidly, with tech content shifting from mere unboxings to showing how tools solve everyday problems for Nigerians.

Creator Breakdown: The Nano-influencers remain the backbone of the ecosystem, making up about 50% of the creator mix, while Mega-influencers continue to serve as the "billboards" for high-impact product launches.

DottsMediaHouse Releases 4th Edition of Nigeria’s Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR)

Despite the obvious boom, the report identifies critical barriers to entry for many brands. Budget constraints (32%) and a lack of ROI expertise (25%) remain the primary hurdles. Additionally, up to 20% of the relevant stakeholders cited concerns over fraud and “fake engagement.”

Though the report also notes that the industry is making significant strides in combating fraudulent engagement through the use of third-party verification tools and a shift toward "decentralised" campaigns, using multiple Micro-influencers instead of a single Mega-influencer.

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Looking toward the unfolding of 2026 and beyond, the NIMR predicts a fundamental shift from "Influencer Marketing" to "Ambassador Marketing." The era of the one-off post is fading, replaced by long-term relationships that build organic trust and brand recall.

"Tech content has shifted from unboxing to lifestyle integration. That's why spend in this category is growing; it's evolving towards utility, not just the gadgets," says Bright Esagbodje, Business Lead at DottsMediaHouse.

Industry leaders surveyed for the report echo this sentiment, with 82% expecting the sector to continue its significant growth. As AI integrates into the landscape and streaming platforms like Twitch and Kick gain traction, the Nigerian creator economy is poised to become a smarter, more professionalised engine of socio-economic development.

DottsMediaHouse Releases 4th Edition of Nigeria’s Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR)

The fourth edition of the NIMR (2021 - 2025) offers an exhaustive breakdown of pricing benchmarks, risk management practices, and platform-specific shifts that are currently shaping the Nigerian Influencer Marketing landscape.

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Download the full report here: https://dottsmediahouse.com/nimr/

About DottsMediaHouse

DottsMediaHouse is a 360 marketing & advertising firm co-creating magic through data-driven strategies, creative storytelling, and impactful campaigns.

With a strong focus on the creator economy, DottsMediaHouse continues to provide thought leadership and contribute to industry-defining insights through initiatives such as the Nigeria Influencer Marketing Report (NIMR) & its subsidiaries, such as Trendupp Africa (organisers of the Trendupp Awards).

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