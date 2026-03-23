Kunle Remi, Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table

This awards season, Don Julio 1942, the pinnacle of premium tequila, brings its signature sophistication and craftsmanship to the forefront with a special edition of its iconic Don’s Table, a prestigious cultural experience designed to honour the legacy of Nigerian cinema and TV.

The evening was intimate, intentional, and glamorous, bringing together some of Nollywood's most influential voices, including Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Prince Nelson Enwerem, and Uzoamaka Onuoha, among others.

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Uti Nwachukwu moderated the panelist session with actors Kunle Remi and Angel Anosike

Moderated by Uti Nwachukwu, the evening featured a panel session with actors Kunle Remi and Angel Anosike, who explored the discipline behind filmmaking, the balance between authenticity and global appeal, and what it truly takes for Nigerian stories to stand confidently on the world stage.

Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition

The red carpet was the highlight of the event, with attendees boldly showcasing the flamboyance and unmatched creativity of Nigerian fashion. Bringing Don Julio’s Por amor philosophy to life, the event truly honoured the storytellers shaping how the world views Nigeria through film.

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Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition

With the special edition of The Don’s Table, Don Julio 1942 continues to lead within premium culture, not merely attaching itself to global moments, but creating space to celebrate African mastery within them. In the words of Ifeoma Agu, Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, “At Don Julio, devotion is everything. It is the discipline behind the scenes, the years of refinement, the refusal to compromise on excellence. African film is powered by that same devotion, by storytellers who have committed their lives to shaping culture. With this edition of The Don’s Table, we are honouring the creators who tell our stories with pride.”

We believe Nigeria’s creative industry is truly deserving of this honour.

Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table

For those unfamiliar, The Don's Table is Don Julio's flagship experiential platform, a series of curated, invite-only gatherings that convene people who live and breathe their craft. The concept is simple and profound in equal measure: for those who follow the fire within, a seat is always reserved.

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And for those who dedicate their lives to telling our stories, there will always be a seat reserved at The Don’s Table.