Governor Alex Otti unveils ₦1.3bn water projects in Abia

Governor Alex Otti flags off the ₦1.3 billion rehabilitation of the Ubakala and Ariaria water schemes, a milestone project aimed at providing clean water to thousands of Abians.

Governor Alex Otti flags off the ₦1.3 billion rehabilitation of the Ubakala and Ariaria water schemes, a milestone project aimed at providing clean water to thousands of Abians.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti flags off ₦1.3 billion Ubakala and Ariaria water scheme rehabilitation projects to improve access to clean water across Abia.

Governor Alex Otti launched ₦1.3bn rehabilitation projects for the Ubakala and Ariaria water schemes in Abia State.

Otti said access to safe and potable water remains a major priority for his administration.

The projects, supported by Mercy Corps and private financiers, are expected to improve water supply in Umuahia and Aba.

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Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has officially flagged off the rehabilitation of the Ubakala Water Scheme and Ariaria Water Scheme in Aba, projects valued at ₦1.3 billion, as part of activities marking his administration’s third anniversary in office.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area on Sunday, Otti said the projects are aimed at improving access to clean and safe water across Abia State, stressing that potable water remains one of the most important needs of the people.

The governor appreciated humanitarian organisation Mercy Corps for supporting the state government on the projects, noting that the intervention would make a major impact on residents once completed.

The ₦1.3 billion project includes the repair of existing boreholes and the replacement of damaged pumps to ensure a sustainable supply to local communities.

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“I want to thank them for this support and their resilience. N1.3 Billion is a lot of money and we cannot take it for granted. As we flag it off, we will assume that we have flagged-off the two projects. So, when we return here again, it will be for commissioning the water scheme,” Otti said.

He explained that both the Ubakala and Ariaria water schemes would be completed and commissioned together, adding that his administration considers water supply a top priority because of its direct connection to public health and economic development.

“Water is so critical to life and a lot of people have passed on because of unsafe water.

“That is why this government has taken it as a critical project, one of her critical projects, to ensure that we have potable water across the State,” the governor added.

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Otti also revealed that the Aba Regional Water Project has already reached about 95 per cent completion, another indication of the government’s push to revive water infrastructure in the commercial city.

The Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, said the projects are part of the broader Abia Integrated WASH Accelerated Programme earlier launched by the governor to improve water, sanitation and hygiene services across the state.

According to him, the projects had faced repeated delays in the past due to security and funding issues.

“This is the third time that the flag-off of these projects has been planned.

“The first time, we had a date, the financier was on their way to this place, and along Anambra, they were kidnapped. As you know, this project was initially financed by USAID through the Mercy Corps. The second one was in January last year.

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Supported by Mercy Corps and private financiers, the project overcomes years of delays caused by funding and security challenges to finally get underway

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“Since then, Gov. Otti has provided leadership and through the support of Mercy Corps last year, we got the private financier who has accepted to finance this project,” he said.

Also speaking, the representative of the Mercy Corps Country Director, Rabiu Sani, said the organisation operates in more than 40 countries and has continued to support communities across Nigeria through humanitarian and development projects.

He noted that the rehabilitation work would include repairs of existing boreholes, testing and replacement of damaged pumps, as well as restoration of water distribution facilities to ensure sustainable water supply.

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“We want to improve livelihood and then we also want to ensure that our projects are sustainable,” he stated.

The Ubakala and Ariaria water rehabilitation projects are expected to improve access to clean drinking water for thousands of residents in Umuahia and Aba when completed.