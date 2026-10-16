Network providers can retrieve your home router if you stop using it because you might not actually own it

Network providers can retrieve your home router if you stop using it because you might not actually own it

Did you know that the router in your house is not your property and your provider can take it back?

Some Nigerian internet providers can reclaim company-owned routers after inactivity or cancellation. Here is what Airtel, MTN and other providers’ terms say.

Some internet routers remain the provider’s property.

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Airtel’s terms provide for equipment recovery after 45 days of inactivity, following a 15-day notice.

MTN’s FLY X terms allow recovery of its outdoor unit after 90 days without an active subscription.

Equipment return rules vary by provider, device and subscription agreement.

Did you know that you may have paid for an internet subscription without actually owning the router installed in your home? Depending on the agreement you signed, your network provider may be entitled to take its equipment back if you stop using the service or cancel your subscription.

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For Nigerians who assume that a router becomes theirs simply because they paid to have internet access, the distinction could come as a surprise. Some providers supply equipment for customers to use while retaining ownership, meaning the device is not automatically theirs to keep when the service ends.

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria’s SmartConnect ODU Terms and Conditions contain provisions for recovering equipment after inactivity. The terms state that recovery can begin on the 45th day of inactivity after a 15-day notice has been sent to the customer’s registered email address and alternate mobile number. The recovery is handled by an authorised deployment channel partner or dealer assigned to the customer’s area. The terms also provide for the customer’s details and default amount to be submitted to a credit referencing authority if the equipment is not collected or the prescribed payment is not made within 90 days of inactivity.

@JoshuaJohnBTC Please note that Airtel has the right to recover the 5G Router device from customer if not recharged for 3 months consecutively. — Airtel Nigeria (@AirtelNigeria) July 18, 2025

MTN Nigeria

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MTN Nigeria has a similar provision for its FLY X fixed broadband service. Under the company’s official FLY X terms and conditions , the outdoor unit (ODU) remains MTN’s property, while customers receive permission to use it to access the company’s broadband service.

Clause 6.2 states that failure to maintain an active subscription may lead to service suspension and retrieval of the outdoor unit if there is no active subscription for 90 days. Clause 9 also lists service termination, 90 days of inactivity and certain breaches of the terms among the circumstances in which MTN may recover the equipment. Customers are required to cooperate with the recovery process.

The terms also require customers to provide reasonable access for installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, replacement and recovery of the device. MTN describes FLY X as a service that comes with free-to-use indoor and outdoor units and professional installation, rather than an outright purchase of the equipment. MTN’s FLY X product page provides further details about the offer.

Other internet providers also distinguish between equipment they supply and devices customers own.

Spectranet’s terms and conditions state that customers cannot claim ownership of certain equipment or accessories supplied and installed by the company, and require those items to be returned in an acceptable condition.

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WiFiber’s terms of service require customers to return provider-owned property, including leased customer-premises equipment, when the agreement ends. The terms also require customers to allow the provider or its authorised representatives access to the premises to remove its equipment.

Dotmac makes the distinction explicit in its frequently asked questions: equipment supplied by the company remains its property and must be returned when the service is cancelled, while equipment purchased outright belongs to the customer and can be kept.

MetroReach’s terms and conditions similarly state that hardware it deploys remains its property and must be returned upon service termination, suspension or request. Its terms require deployed hardware to be returned within 14 days of termination and provide for the customer to be charged the replacement cost if the equipment is not returned in good working order.

These provisions do not mean every router in Nigeria can be reclaimed under the same conditions. The terms differ by provider and service, and the rules for a free-to-use or leased device may not apply to equipment purchased outright by a customer.

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The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024 require service providers to give consumers comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date information about their services in clear language. The NCC’s consumer guidance also says service agreements should specify termination charges and conditions for disconnection and reconnection. Read the NCC’s summary of the 2024 regulations and its guidance on telecom providers’ obligations to consumers .

The cited NCC materials do not, by themselves, establish a blanket rule that every provider must wait 180 days before recovering company-owned equipment. Nor do they establish that every recovery clause automatically complies with all applicable rules. The specific agreement and how it is implemented still matter.

Before signing up for home broadband, customers should therefore check whether the router is being sold to them or supplied on a free-to-use or leased basis. They should also look for inactivity deadlines, cancellation requirements, equipment-return procedures and possible charges for damaged, missing or unreturned devices.