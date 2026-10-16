Three men impersonate Tunde Ednut to collect ₦18.26m from Nigerians, get remanded in Kuje

Three men have been remanded in Kuje over an EFCC allegation that they impersonated Tunde Ednut to obtain ₦18.26m from members of the public.

Three men have been remanded in Kuje prison after being arraigned over alleged impersonation of blogger Tunde Ednut.

The EFCC alleges they used his identity to obtain ₦18.26m from members of the public between April and June 2026.

The case follows an earlier EFCC charge involving an alleged ₦5.3m impersonation scheme using Ednut's name.

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Three men have been remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned them for allegedly impersonating popular blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut to collect ₦18,264,700 from members of the public.

The defendants, Raymond Charles Yafetus, Auwal Ibrahim and Babangida Yahaya Ibrahim, appeared before Justice S. O. Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

They face three counts: conspiracy to commit fraud, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence. The EFCC says the alleged offences contravene the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

EFCC says the alleged offences contravene the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

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According to the charge, the alleged scheme ran between April and June 2026 in Abuja. The EFCC says the men posed as Ednut, whose real name is Adekunle Tunde Olaoluwa, and opened bank accounts at different banks in Nigeria in that assumed identity. Through those accounts, it alleges, they obtained the money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The charge, as reported, does not say how the victims were convinced to send money.

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read. Prosecution counsel Elizabeth Alabi then asked the court to fix a trial date and remand them in Kuje, and Justice Ibrahim ordered their remand. That means they stay in custody while the matter is pending. It was adjourned until November 17, 2026.

It is not the first time the EFCC has brought a case over the alleged impersonation of Ednut. In an earlier charge before a different judge, Justice M.A. Madugu, the agency alleged that Ibrahim and a co-defendant opened an account in the influencer's name at Access Bank and obtained ₦5,307,000 from the public within a single week in April 2026.

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The new charge covers a longer period and a much larger sum, ₦18.26m against ₦5.3m.

Ednut is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case, and he had not publicly commented on the arraignment at the time of filing.

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Scammers using the names of well-known people has become a wider problem. In February 2026, Africa Check identified fake giveaways in the names of billionaire Aliko Dangote, Islamic scholar Ali Ibrahim Pantami and preacher Mufti Ismail Menk, among others.