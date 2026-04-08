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'I stood my ground and fought back': DJ Tunez shares details after fist fight with Burna Boy

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 10:38 - 08 April 2026
DJ Tunez has confirmed his altercation with Burna Boy, claiming he was hit from behind and outnumbered. The Nigerian DJ Association has since banned Burna Boy's music nationwide.
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DJ Tunez has broken his silence, and he is not backing down. Hours after videos from a Lagos party at Obi's House went viral, appearing to show him being attacked by individuals linked to Burna Boy's camp, Wizkid's official DJ took to X with a series of posts confirming the altercation and laying out his version of events directly.

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He opened with a statement of intent: "OGBAFIA NUMBER 1 DON WAKE OOO!", before getting into specifics. "THIS NIGGA BURNA BOY! ALL SIGNS OF WEAKNESS!" he wrote, adding: "FIRST OFF… YOU HIT ME IN THE BACK OF MY HEAD WITHOUT ME LOOKING! THAT'S SOME SUCKA SHIT MY BOY!"

He then addressed the numbers involved: "1 VS 10 AND I STOOD MY GROUND. THAT'S WHY YOU COLLECTED AS WELL, WHEN I DEFENDED MYSELF."

Eyewitness accounts posted online corroborate parts of his version, with one account describing Burna Boy as the one who pushed first, only for Tunez to retaliate with a punch before Burna Boy's team of roughly ten bouncers turned on the DJ.

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Tunez was later filmed on the ground wearing his signature "OGBAFIA" shirt amid the chaos.

The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) moved swiftly in response. In a statement issued on their official Instagram account, the NDJ announced a nationwide ban on Burna Boy's music, stating that his songs are "temporarily out of any of our DJs' playlists until further notice," pending a proper investigation into what happened to "one of our own."

The ban extends to DJs in the diaspora. Burna Boy, meanwhile, has offered no formal response, but his reaction has not gone unnoticed.

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Videos emerged of him dancing to 'Money Constant', a track Tunez features on alongside Wizkid and Mavo, specifically lingering on the moment the word "OGBAFIA", a term closely associated with Tunez, is mentioned, while a voice in the background can be heard shouting "Ogbafia dey for ground," a direct reference to the incident.

The mockery lands particularly tone-deaf, given the history. As we reported, tensions between Tunez and Burna Boy had been quietly building, from the coffee shade Tunez threw at Burna Boy on X last year, to the broader competitive friction between the Wizkid and Burna Boy camps that has defined Nigerian music's culture war for years.

Wizkid has not commented. Burna Boy's team has issued no official statement.

Read Next: ‘He should be happy for her’: Omah Lay reacts to viral concert dance that split a couple

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