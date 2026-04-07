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‘He should be happy for her’: Omah Lay reacts to viral concert dance that split a couple

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 19:32 - 07 April 2026
Omah Lay addresses the controversial dancing moment from his 2024 concert
In a new interview, Omah Lay discusses the controversy surrounding his viral dance video at one of his concerts, which led a couple to break up.
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In the interview with FADER, Afrobeats star Omah Lay shared some thoughts on the public reaction that followed his infamous dance with a lady on stage in the presence of her boyfriend.

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Contrary to the expectations of those who thought Omah Lay would spare some thought for the boyfriend of the lady whom he brought on stage at his February 2024 London Concert to dance to his steamy single 'Bend You,' the singer instead said he finds the boyfriend's actions to be annoying.

"I was pissed. I was pissed at the guy for a minute. This is a girl who had a chance to be on stage with one of her favorite artists. This is a life-changing opportunity. If I were him, I’d be recording it and being happy for my girl," Omah Lay told FADER.

While the sexually suggestive dancing brought the boyfriend who stood and watched internet mockery and unwanted attention, the Port Harcourt-born singer didn't see the big deal in the spectacle he called "art". Omah Lay believes the boyfriend handled the entire situation poorly by acting like "someone wanted to steal his girl" and acting like a "victim".

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"She’s coming back to you after the song is over! It’s art. It’s one minute max. Why don't you just enjoy it? But he was acting like a victim, like somebody 'took his girl.' That just shows that you guys don't have anything concrete. I was disappointed in the guy. Like, bro, what are you doing? We’re just dancing in front of 10,000 people. It’s art. Why are you dying over that feeling like a victim?"

The Grammy-nominated star's stance on the viral dance routine that eventually broke up the couple has generated reaction online, with some observers tagging it insensitive to the plight of the boyfriend, who was forced to endure public ridicule.

In the interview, Omah Lay also touched on his headline-making revelation that a top Afrobeats artist stole his sound and forced him to make a new album from scratch. He told FADER that the artist "twisted the sound in a genius way" that will make it impossible for him to lay claim to it.

"Stuff like that can put people in a bad mental state where they are unable to 'come back alive.' You spend so much time figuring out a new sound, you share it with a friend for a collaboration, and they twist it in such a genius way that you can’t even go back and say, “Yo, this is my sh*t.'"

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Afrobeats star Omah Lay

After over two years of anticipation, Omah Lay recently released his sophomore LP, 'Clarity of Mind,' which he boasted would be definitive proof that he's the greatest of his generation.

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