Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government bans Kanye West from entering country

The organisers have announced that the festival will no longer be held due to issues surrounding its headliner rapper, Kanye West.

Since the famous UK music festival Wireless announced American rapper Kanye West as the headliner for all three days of its 2026 edition, it has been a whirlwind of public and corporate fallout.

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Earlier today, the United Kingdom Home Office announced that Kanye West won't be granted a visa into the country because his presence was considered dangerous to public interest due to his past anti-Semitic comments.

On April 7, 2026, the organisers of the Wireless Festival were forced to announce the cancellation due to the visa restrictions on West, who was supposed to headline all three days.

As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel.



All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund. pic.twitter.com/nNCqUXNU6t — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 7, 2026

The choice of a 24-time Grammy winner, Kanye West, has been a subject of controversy due to his previous anti-Semitic comments he shared on social media. In 2025, in a series of his trademark rants, the rapper declared that he "loves Hitler" in an anti-establishment outburst where he took a swipe at several celebrities and companies.

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The posts quickly led to a ban on X (formerly Twitter) and massive criticisms from Jewish communities.

"Ye" AKA Kanye West

Although earlier in the year, Kanye West would apologise for his past statements and plead for forgiveness from all those he had hurt. In the statement, he blamed his battle with mental health issues and his failure to tackle them as the reason for his actions. While a section of the public might have forgiven the rapper, dissatisfaction still lingers, especially among Jewish communities.

The protest that followed his announcement as the headliner for the 2026 Wireless Festival forced multiple sponsors, including global companies like Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo, to pull out of the festival.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

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London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the booking, stating: “ We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London's values. ”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer. [Getty Images]

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also kicked against West's booking, saying West should never have been invited to the festival. "This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values," Starmer said.