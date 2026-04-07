Rapper Offset hospitalised after getting shot outside Florida casino

Rapper Offset was shot outside a Florida casino and hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

The former Migos rapper was wounded on Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

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A representative for the rapper confirmed the incident to TMZ, stating that Offset is "fine" and currently receiving medical care at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. "He is stable and being closely monitored," the rep added.

According to the Seminole Police, the shooting occurred at a valet area outside the casino after 7 p.m. Two individuals have since been detained. "The situation was contained quickly," a police spokesperson said, adding that the site is secure and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting occurred at a valet area outside the casino after 7 p.m

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been fully disclosed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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For anyone who follows the history of Migos closely, the news landed with particular significance. In November 2022, Offset's bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Migos together before their split in 2022

He was 28 years old, killed by a stray bullet following an altercation over a dice game he was not even part of. Offset was not present that night, something he later said left him consumed by guilt.

Takeoff's death effectively ended Migos. The group had already been fracturing before then, with internal tensions, business disputes, and creative differences pulling the three members apart.

Quavo and Takeoff had formed a duo in 2022, leaving Offset on the outside. When Takeoff was killed, any possibility of a reunion died with him.

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Quavo and Takeoff in 2022 after the split

Monday's shooting is the second time gun violence has touched Offset's life in three years. It is also a reminder of just how routine that violence has become in the United States.

Gun deaths in the country hit a 40-year high of nearly 49,000 in 2021. Between 2020 and 2024, an average of 46,684 people were shot annually. In 2025 alone, at least 40,000 people were shot, more than 110 every single day.

Offset is alive. That much is confirmed. The details of what happened outside that casino on Monday evening, including the who, why, and how, are still being pieced together by investigators.

His team has asked for privacy as he recovers. More details are expected as the investigation develops.

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