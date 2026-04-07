Yusuf Buhari speaks at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in July 2025 to honour his father following his passing.

Yusuf Buhari speaks at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in July 2025 to honour his father following his passing.

2027 political race heats up as Yusuf Buhari (son of late former President Muhammadu Buhari) declares for House of Reps seat

Backed by local party stakeholders, Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has officially declared his bid for a House of Representatives seat in Katsina under the APC.

Yusuf Buhari, the only son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections.

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In a letter dated April 3, 2026, Yusuf formally notified party stakeholders of his plan to represent the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency in Katsina State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the decision followed wide consultations with key political actors in the constituency. He said his ambition is driven by a desire to promote quality leadership, improve infrastructure, and support human capital development in the area.

In the letter, Yusuf Buhari appealed for support from stakeholders, noting that their backing would help him achieve his goals for the constituency.

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Buhari's son, Yusuf, expresses interest in the House of Representatives, to represent Sandamu, Daura, and Maiadua Federal Constituency, Katsina State. pic.twitter.com/aBH9xnTqYr — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) April 6, 2026

The Letter reads thus:

“Expression of interest to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.

With all respect, I am extremely delighted to write and inform you of my intention to contest the seat of the House of Representatives at the above-mentioned constituency (Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua), under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following wide consultations, Yusuf Buhari, the son of our late boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, has informed stakeholders of his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai'Adua constituency under the All Progressives Congress.

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After wide consultations, I wish to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua, as my contribution to ensure good and qualitative leadership.

Your support will help my ambition to succeed, to bring infrastructural development as well as human capital development to the people of this constituency.

While expecting your full support and encouragement, I wish you all the very best in all your undertakings.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late president Muhammadu Buhari

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Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late president, confirmed the decision and said the move came after extensive engagements with political leaders in the area.

His declaration comes shortly after APC stakeholders in Sandamu Local Government Area endorsed him as their preferred candidate for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.

The endorsement was made during a meeting attended by party leaders, elected officials, and political appointees, who described his candidacy as widely accepted within the party.

At the same meeting, stakeholders also reaffirmed their support for President Bola Tinubu and Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda as APC candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections.

Key facts about Yusuf Buhari

Yusuf Buhari and late former President Muhammadu Buhari