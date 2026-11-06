New Music Friday: Songs to check out featuring Joeboy, Asake, Magixx, Chike and more

Get ready for detty December with new music releases from Afrobeats heavyweights and UK rap icons, including Joeboy, Davido, Skepta, Asake, and Chike. Here is a breakdown of this week's top songs.

This week's Friday list is more of a detty December checklist, with nearly everyone dropping their own version of a festive-season record.

Joeboy, Didi B and Davido, and Boy Muller and Young Jonn lean into party territory; Skepta and Asake bring a UK and Lagos crossover, and Chike offers a calmer romantic counterpoint. Cruel Santino's alte experiment sits at the far end of the mood.

Joeboy - Pretty Girls

Released on November 5, 'Pretty Girls' is a feel-good Afrobeats and Afropop single that celebrates confident women who prefer a drama-free life. Smooth vocals and rhythmic percussion keep it light and easy. Joeboy remains underrated, and as usual, he delivers something enjoyable and easy to settle into.

Didi B ft Davido - Party

Track 12 on Didi B's 23-track album SHOGUN IN LAGOS, 'Party' is an upbeat dance record built for clubs and celebrations. Didi B's rhythmic verse holds up well against Davido's signature vocal energy. It works best in the right setting, but it is a listenable cut either way.

Skepta ft Asake - Aloe Vera

Skepta's UK rap cadence meets Asake's melodic Afrobeats delivery over a hard-hitting rhythmic beat. It is a good song, and Skepta is the one who comes out on top. Asake sounds slightly outside his natural element here, so this is not the best showcase for him.

Cruel Santino ft Mavo - Siesta

A single from Cruel Santino's 2026 album K.O.T.B - The Bomberman Chronicles, 'Siesta' goes for a laid-back, genre-bending alte soundscape with experimental production. Mavo's rhythmic delivery sits alongside Santino's signature cadence, but the ideas never fully come together. It is the weakest entry on this week's list.

L.A.X - Bolonese

A mid-tempo love song that pairs catchy melodies with laid-back street-pop rhythms. 'Bolonese' centres on romance and celebration and stays comfortable throughout. It is an average record, pleasant enough but not one that leaves much behind.

Magixx ft Shoday - Ferawa

A melodic, romantic record built on affection and yearning. Magixx supplies the soulful hooks while Shoday adds a lighthearted, playful touch. 'Ferawa' is a good song and noticeably calmer than the rest of the list, which makes it a welcome change of pace.

Boy Muller ft Young Jonn - Outside

A nightlife anthem aimed squarely at detty December, with club culture and enjoying the moment with friends as its theme. 'Outside' does exactly what it was made to do, and Young Jonn's presence fits the festive brief.

Chike - Love Is Important