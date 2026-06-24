digifon Launches Premium Accessories on MTN e-Shop with High-Energy Activation at MTN Plaza, Lagos

The partnership launches digifon’s latest line of smart accessories on the MTN e-shop

The partnership launches digifon’s latest line of smart accessories on the MTN e-shop

Premium tech and lifestyle brand digifon has officially announced a landmark corporate partnership with telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria.

The partnership launches digifon’s latest line of smart accessories on the MTN e-shop, marked by a unique, high-energy experiential activation that took over the MTN Plaza in Ikoyi, Lagos. digifon products are now live on the MTN e-shop at https://shop.mtn.ng/seller/sellerdetail/2425303 .

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Moving far away from traditional, static corporate product launches, the digifon team turned the telecom giant's head office into an interactive tech festival. Upon arrival, people were greeted by a beautifully curated ground-floor experience centre showcasing digifon’s latest, sleek power solutions and open wearable stereo audio devices.

digifon Launches Premium Accessories on MTN e-Shop

"True digital inclusion requires more than just a great network; it requires reliable, world-class hardware that can keep up with the pacing of the consumer,” said Dapo Rowland Okotore, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of WTG IT Solutions Limited (the parent company of digifon). “By launching on the MTN e-shop, we are streamlining access and making it incredibly simple for users to integrate premium power and advanced audio directly into their daily mobile experience. Today's incredible energy at MTN Plaza is proof that when you design high-performance tech tailored to local realities, the adoption is instant."

A Star-Studded Celebration of Innovation

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The high-vibe corporate showcase quickly became a hub for cultural and entertainment networking. Alongside the WTG IT Solutions leadership team, the milestone event attracted an elite lineup of Nigeria’s top media figures, entertainment executives, and thought leaders who came out to experience the open-ear audio revolution firsthand.

The high-vibe corporate showcase quickly became a hub for cultural and entertainment networking

Among the notable guests present were iconic media personality Olisa Adibua; renowned life coach and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching Limited, Dr Lanre Olusola; Nigerian-Canadian recording artist Tome; Industry Nite CEO Matthew Ohio; popular media personality Destiny Amaka; and DJ Bootylicious, the resident DJ steering the silent disco experience.

At the core of this digital-first rollout is the launch of digifon's highly rated product lines designed to cure everyday tech frustrations for the modern African consumer:

The Stonebuds & Oyster Earbuds

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The Stonebuds & Oyster Earbuds: Groundbreaking Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) earbuds featuring custom, bass-heavy “Afrobeats Tuned” audio engineering. These devices sit comfortably outside the ear canal, delivering pristine sound while maintaining full environmental and spatial awareness.

The Gorilla Mini Vault Power Banks: A new series of ultra-compact, high-capacity, fast-charging power banks built explicitly to cure "battery anxiety" for heavy users. The lineup includes the Mini Vault X (22.5W, 10,000mAh), the Mini Vault XE (22.5W, 20,000mAh), and the heavy-duty Mini Vault XE Pro (65W, 20,000mAh).

The partnership launches digifon’s latest line of smart accessories on the MTN e-shop

Undoubtedly, the high point of the activation was the live demonstration of the Mini Vault XE Pro powering a laptop. Guests were stunned to see such a tiny power bank handle heavy-duty tasks with ease. This multi-device functionality triggered an immediate surge in purchases, as it addresses a vital need for reliable power in Nigeria.

Reacting to the successful launch and the buzz generated across the corporate headquarters, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna Emeka, expressed great enthusiasm for the partnership.

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"We are delighted to welcome digifon to the MTN e-shop family. At MTN, our goal is to consistently deliver a seamless digital lifestyle to our customers, and that requires a perfect marriage between robust connectivity and top-tier hardware. Seeing the sheer excitement and engagement from our own staff today across all floors confirms that digifon is a premium tech and lifestyle brand that understands modern needs. This e-shop integration ensures our customers can access premium, reliable tech accessories with absolute ease."

digifon product ecosystem is now officially available to the general public through the MTN e-shop

Following this kick-off, the digifon product ecosystem is now officially available to the general public through the MTN e-shop. While the digital platform is the primary sales channel, plans are already underway for physical placements in MTN retail stores nationwide.

To receive the latest updates on new product launches and active promotions, follow @digifon on social media.