Teachers refuse to return to class: NUT rejects Oyo school resumption order

An empty classroom stands silent in Oyo State as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) refuses to end its indefinite strike until absolute safety is guaranteed

An empty classroom stands silent in Oyo State as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) refuses to end its indefinite strike until absolute safety is guaranteed

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State says public school teachers will not return to classrooms until the government improves security and addresses concerns following the abduction and killing of education workers.

Oyo teachers have refused to resume classes, saying schools remain unsafe after the abduction of more than 40 students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The NUT says two teachers were killed during the attacks and is demanding the rescue of those still in captivity before schools reopen.

The union is calling for stronger security measures, including increased patrols and joint security operations, to prevent future attacks on schools.

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The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State has said public school teachers will not return to classrooms until the state government puts effective security measures in place to protect students and education workers.

The union's position comes weeks after the abduction of more than 40 pupils, students and teachers during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area, one of the worst school-related security incidents recorded in the state in recent years.

The attacks, which occurred on May 15, 2026, targeted Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Esiele. Several teachers and learners were kidnapped, while two teachers were reportedly killed during the incident.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oyo NUT Secretary, Olukayode Salami, said the union's decision to keep teachers away from classrooms was driven by growing concerns over safety and the psychological impact of the attacks on educators and students.

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Oyo NUT Secretary, Comrade Olukayode Salami

The union had earlier declared an indefinite strike following the abductions, insisting that schools could not operate normally under the prevailing security conditions.

According to Salami, teachers are still traumatised by the incident, while many parents have become reluctant to send their children back to school.

“As much as we have casualties among learners in terms of abduction, we have higher casualties among teachers because two of them were killed.

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“The continuous detention of victims in captivity is another factor of concern to all of us.

“The emotion, tension and panic in society also contributed to the decision because classrooms were no longer safe and teachers were not psychologically stable to carry out their duties,” he said.

Salami explained that the union did not immediately withdraw its members after the attack but took the step when it became clear that the security situation had not improved enough to guarantee safety in schools.

Striking teachers and union representatives unite to demand immediate action plans and robust security interventions from the state government.

He said the NUT's demands include the rescue of all abducted victims and the implementation of stronger security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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“The condition we attached was for the government to intensify efforts and ensure the safe rescue of these people.

“Secondly, the government must put measures in place that can guard against such occurrences.

“No condition is permanent, and no decision is permanent.

“Once meaningful measures are put in place, there will be a need to review the position and see how we can collectively move forward,” he said.

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The union leader stressed that schools should remain safe spaces for learning and must not become targets for criminal groups.

“If anybody has a grievance against the government, such persons should address it with the government and not resort to attacking schools and innocent people who are not responsible for any offence,” he said.

Salami disclosed that the NUT recently participated in extensive meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to find solutions to the worsening security situation.

According to him, the discussions produced a communiqué and several recommendations which have already been submitted to the state government for implementation.

“We are waiting for the implementation of those action plans, especially those requiring immediate action.

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“Schools and classrooms cannot remain shut forever, but we need to see signs that will restore confidence in society for us to return to work,” he said.

The NUT has noted that active, visible patrols by joint security teams near forest borders are key to reassuring traumatized educators and parents.

Among the proposals put forward by the union are increased security patrols in vulnerable communities, the deployment of joint security teams involving conventional security agencies and local security outfits, and improved intelligence gathering in areas bordering forests.

Salami argued that visible security operations across the state would reassure residents and discourage criminal activity.

“If we begin to see security patrols across every nook and cranny of the state, especially vulnerable areas, it will send a signal that the government is addressing the situation.

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“There should be no room for criminality. Once confidence and peace of mind are restored, people will be able to go about their normal activities, including teaching and learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command recently dismissed a viral social media video claiming that the abducted teachers and schoolchildren had been transported to Kaduna State by helicopter. Police described the claim as false and misleading, urging the public to rely only on verified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.