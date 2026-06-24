MEXC, a pioneer in zero-fee digital asset trading, announced a series of platform achievements for May 2026, along with its latest Proof of Reserves report for June 2026.

These developments highlight MEXC’s continued evolution from a cryptocurrency trading platform into a global multi-asset opportunity gateway.

The latest data covers liquidity, cost efficiency, new asset discovery, access to TradFi markets, Launchpad participation, and asset transparency. Together, these achievements reflect MEXC’s strategy to make global market opportunities more accessible, more efficient, and safer for users.

As the digital asset market becomes increasingly connected with real-world assets, AI infrastructure, tokenised equities, and traditional financial products, users need more than isolated trading access. They need the best crypto trading app that combines deep execution, lower costs, early access to emerging narratives, and verifiable asset protection within one ecosystem. MEXC’s performance in May shows how this infrastructure-driven approach is being implemented at scale.

In May, MEXC recorded a monthly trading volume of US$641 billion and ranked first globally for silver futures liquidity, according to TokenInsight’s Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report. Its zero-fee trading policy also helped users save a cumulative US$240 million in trading fees across 949 trading pairs, including spot, futures, and other markets.

These results show how liquidity and cost efficiency can directly improve user access, especially in fast-moving markets where execution quality and trading costs have a major impact on participation.

This liquidity foundation also strengthens MEXC’s role in new asset discovery, reinforcing its reputation as the best app for crypto trading at the frontier. During the month, the platform listed 110 new tokens across various spot and futures pairs, with trading volume from new listings reaching US$1.18 billion.

Spot trading volume of newly listed tokens per user grew 36% month over month, reflecting rising user interest in allocating capital to early-stage opportunities. New token activity in May was also concentrated around long-term narratives such as RWA, AI infrastructure, BTCFi, DePIN, and verifiable finance. This development demonstrates MEXC’s ability to identify and provide access to emerging market themes before they become mainstream.

At the same time, MEXC’s multi-asset strategy continued to expand beyond crypto-native markets. TradFi futures trading volume increased 21% month-over-month in May, with U.S. stock futures growing 85% and stock index futures rising 134%.

This shift shows that users are no longer only seeking exposure to crypto cycles, but also flexible access to global stocks, indices, commodities, and precious metals within a single trading environment, thereby making MEXC the best app for crypto trading across multiple asset classes. By connecting crypto-native liquidity with broader TradFi exposure, MEXC positions itself as a bridge between digital asset markets and global financial opportunities.

User demand for a broader opportunity gateway was also reflected in the performance of MEXC Launchpad. SPACEX(PRE) became the most prominent campaign in May, attracting more than 38,000 participants, total subscriptions of over 56 million USDT, and the highest oversubscription ratio of 15.5 times.

The campaign demonstrated strong demand for U.S. stock-related assets and Pre-IPO-style opportunities. It also reinforced the value of an integrated ecosystem that connects early access, tokenised assets, futures exposure, and participation in real-world markets.

As MEXC continues to expand the range of assets and opportunities available to users, transparency and asset protection remain key pillars of long-term trust. The June 2026 Proof of Reserves report showed an average reserve ratio of 156.5% for major assets, confirming that MEXC’s reserves exceed user balances.

The latest report recorded the following reserve ratios:

BTC: 269%

ETH: 118%

USDT: 114%

USDC: 125%

MEXC also uses Merkle Tree cryptographic verification and works with Hacken to conduct independent monthly Proof of Reserves audits. This mechanism allows users to verify that their assets are backed, while strengthening platform-level accountability.

Beyond Proof of Reserves, MEXC continues to enhance its asset protection framework through cold wallet and hot wallet security systems, the MEXC Futures Insurance Fund, and the MEXC Guardian Fund.

The Guardian Fund is designed to protect users across different market cycles and holds reserves in USDT and BTC — ensuring that those who rely on MEXC as the best crypto trading app have their assets protected across all market conditions. The fund is targeted to reach US$500 million over the next two years, with wallet addresses published publicly so users can verify them.

These achievements reflect a broader shift in the industry. The next stage of exchange competition will not be defined only by the number of listed assets or standalone product launches, but by a cryptocurrency trading platform’s ability to integrate liquidity, low fees, early-stage asset discovery, multi-asset access, and transparent asset protection into one user-first infrastructure.

By advancing this model, MEXC is contributing to the evolution of exchanges from trading venues into gateways for global market participation.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across over 170 markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC is widely regarded as the best crypto app for beginners and experienced traders alike, offering industry-leading zero-fee trading and access to more than 3,000 digital assets.

As a Gateway to Infinite Opportunities and the best crypto app for beginners entering global markets, MEXC provides a single platform that allows users to easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenised assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

For media inquiries, please contact the MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are advised to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.