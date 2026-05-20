presidential aide, Daniel Bwala tells Nigerians to protect themselves against terrorists

presidential aide, Daniel Bwala tells Nigerians to protect themselves against terrorists

‘You’re allowed to defend yourself against terrorists’, presidential aide Bwala tells Nigerians

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says Nigerians can defend themselves within constitutional limits and form licensed community militias in areas with weak security presence.

Daniel Bwala says Nigerians can legally defend themselves within constitutional limits.

He notes that citizens cannot bear arms freely but may use permitted force in self-defence.

He suggests communities can organise “self-regulated militias” with government approval.

He highlights vigilante groups as existing examples supporting security efforts in some regions.

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Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has said Nigerians have the constitutional right to defend themselves when faced with immediate danger, but stressed that this does not translate to a general right to bear arms.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Bwala explained that self-defence is legally recognised in situations where an individual is directly under threat.

“If I am in my house and you come in to harm me, any weapon I use in defending myself is guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

“You have the right to defend yourselves”



~ Presidential aide Daniel Bwala tells Nigerians pic.twitter.com/FvpieaqRvd — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 20, 2026

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However, he clarified that Nigerians do not have unrestricted rights to possess or carry arms outside what is permitted by law.

Bwala further said that communities facing insecurity can take collective steps to improve their safety, especially in areas with limited security presence.

He pointed to existing vigilante structures in parts of the country, including the North-East, where local groups work alongside security agencies to provide intelligence and support frontline operations.

Daniel Bwala

According to him, such community-based security arrangements already exist in places like Borno State, where local groups operate as part of broader security efforts against insurgency.

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He added that communities in areas affected by insecurity can come together to form organised structures, but such arrangements must be properly regulated and approved by government authorities.

Bwala described this as a “self-regulated militia,” noting that it would require official licensing and coordination with security agencies before being operational.

He referenced past examples where community-led initiatives were used to address local security challenges, saying similar approaches could help improve response in areas where formal security presence is limited.

Daniel Bwala

While stressing that the Nigerian state remains responsible for security, he argued that structured community involvement could complement government efforts in tackling insecurity.

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His comments come amid ongoing national debate over rising insecurity in parts of the country, including banditry, kidnapping, and insurgent attacks, which have continued to affect rural and semi-urban communities.