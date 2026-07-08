13 songs, all bangers! - Davido shares what fans should expect from his new album 'ORIADE'

In a new interview, Afrobeats megastar Davido provides insight into his upcoming album.

Davido's upcoming album 'ORIADE' will have 13 songs.

The Afrobeats megastar shared that there are songs for every listener.

The multi-award-winning star also shared his pride in representing Nigeria and Africa at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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In the interview with the American Media platform Notion, Davido provided insights into his highly anticipated next album. According to the multi-award-winning star, the album has 13 songs with something for different types of listeners.

"13 songs, all bangers, and I can't wait for you guys to hear it. There are songs for the ladies, songs for the guys, songs about struggle, and I can't wait for it to drop," Davido said of his upcoming album titled 'ORIADE'.

On June 29, Davido announced that his next album 'ORIADE' would be out on July 31, 2026. He made the revelation in a post on his social media handles, with a video clip where he wore regal Yoruba attire and was soundtracked by a rousing eulogy delivered in Yoruba and capturing the spirit of the album title.

"The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne," Davido captioned the post, which announces his upcoming album, which will be his sixth LP and 7th project since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago.

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Ahead of the album announcement, Davido recently released his first single of 2026, titled 'I Know Who I Be,' featuring South African hitmakers JAZZWRLD and GL Ceejay. The three-step record sees the Nigerian sensation continue his exploration of the budding South African sound through which he helped deliver the smash hit record 'Nakupenda'.

Davido's revelation that his next album would have 13 tracks marks a new point in the tracklisting of his LPs, which have always had exactly 17 songs.

In his interview with Notion, the hitmaker expressed his delight at having represented Nigeria and Africa at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, where he performed at the Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

"Nigeria didn't make it to the World Cup, so I was there representing, and the energy was off the roof," he said on his performance at the World Cup stage, where fellow Nigerian megastar Burna Boy joined Shakira to perform the official World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' at the opening ceremony in Mexico, while South African sensation Tyla joined rapper Future to perform 'Game Time' at the US kick off ceremony.

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When asked what music he's currently enjoying, Davido revealed that he listens to a lot of Country music and hip hop. He also added that he has Drake's new album on repeat.