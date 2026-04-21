Davido and Chris Brown’s highly anticipated joint album is finally set for release

After years of anticipation, the joint project between Davido and Chris Brown seems to be getting closer to a release date.

Davido confirms potential release date for joint album with Chris Brown

This is the first time there will be a potential release date in the two years of anticipation

The joint album will be preceded by solo projects by both artists

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In a recent interview, Afrobeats megastar Davido revealed that his joint album with American hitmaker Chris Brown will hopefully be dropping later in 2027.

Speaking to Martell's Swift Conversations on the sidelines of his recent Coachella 2026 Day 2 performance, the Afrobeats star said: "There's definitely more music. Me and Chris Brown got an album coming out hopefully at the end of next year".

In previous interviews, Davido has spoken highly of his friendship with Chris Brown, whom he described as one of the greatest performers alive and with whom he has enough songs to create multiple albums.

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After nearly two years of teasing a joint album, Davido's latest revelation suggests the highly anticipated project might become a reality.

Davido and Chris Brown [Instagram/Dannywonders]

Inside Davido and Chris Brown's hit collaborations

The partnership between the duo dates back to 2019, when they paired up on the smash hit record 'Blow My Mind,' which was a lead-up single to his album 'A Good Time.' Chris Brown returned the favour in the same year as he featured Davido on 'Lower Body' off his album 'Indigo'.

In 2020, Davido called on Chris Brown and American rapper Young Thug for the collaboration 'Shopping Spree', which is one of the singles on his third album 'A Better Time'. Two years later, the duo linked up again for 'Nobody Needs To Know' on Chris Brown's 2022 album 'Breezy'.

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In 2023, they scored one of their biggest hits yet with 'Sensational', which also had a guest verse from Nigerian star Lojay. The song earned both Davido and Lojay their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and also got a nod for the Best African Song Performance Award at the 2024 Grammys.

Davido and Chris Brown | Getty Images

Their last collaboration came in 2024 on the Afropop party starter 'Hmm', which was one of the standout tracks on Chris Brown's album '11:11'.

This long list of songs shows they have a synergy that has been successfully interpreted through hit records across Afrobeats party starters, R&B records, and delightful Pop tunes. Their highly anticipated joint project will be a landmark moment in the careers of both artists and for Afrobeats. The possibility of a joint tour is also an exciting prospect for fans who will get to see the two global sensations dazzle on stage.