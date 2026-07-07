‘Her father is alive’ — Iyabo Ojo explains why she let her ex-husband walk Priscilla down the aisle

Iyabo Ojo has revealed why she invited her ex-husband to walk their daughter Priscilla down the aisle, saying she wanted to break a generational cycle and put her daughter's happiness first.

Iyabo Ojo says she deliberately involved her ex-husband in Priscilla's wedding despite their long-standing separation.

The actress said she wanted to break a generational cycle, insisting her children should not inherit unresolved family conflicts.

She stressed that her differences with her ex-husband should never affect their relationship with their daughter.

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Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has opened up about her decision to include her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo, at their daughter Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

It was a moment that went viral after the former couple appeared in matching outfits and sat side by side at the Lagos traditional ceremony in April 2025, more than two decades after their marriage ended.

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo [Bella Naija]

Speaking on The Morayo Show with host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress said the decision was rooted in something deeper than reconciliation, and was a deliberate choice to break what she described as a generational pattern.

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"There's something called ancestral curses. And we Africans believe it. Christians also. And I believe that if you do not want something to continue, you have to be able to break it," she said.

Iyabo married Ademidun in 1999 at the age of 21. The marriage produced two children: son Festus and daughter Priscilla, before the couple divorced in 2001, barely two years after the wedding. She has since attributed the breakdown to marrying too young.

Iyabo Ojo and Ex-husband Ademidun Ojo at their daughter Priscilla's wedding

For over two decades, Ademidun remained largely absent from public view. His absence from Priscilla's Islamic wedding in Tanzania in February 2025 sparked fresh questions online, with many wondering whether he would appear at the Lagos ceremony at all. When he did, in matching traditional attire, dancing beside Iyabo, the internet reacted with surprise.

Iyabo said the decision to include him was never in question for her, once she made up her mind about what kind of mother she wanted to be.

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"Every mistake they had made, that I have made, my children will not make it," she said, referencing her own parents' separation as part of the cycle she was determined to interrupt.

Ademidun Ojo walking Priscilla down the aisle

She was also direct about the limits of her personal feelings in the decision."I had to put aside what I felt, my differences, and clear her path. That's why I said I have paid the price for her to succeed, for her to be happy in her marriage," she said.

On whether Ademidun even deserved to be there, Iyabo offered no ambiguity.

"Her father is not dead. He's alive. So why can't he be there? He didn't wrong her. Me and him fell out. That has nothing to do with her. I made the choice to marry him. So whatever is going on between me and him is between me and him. It shouldn't extend to my children," she said.

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I had to put aside how I felt. Her father is alive, so why shouldn't he be there? — Actress Iyabo Ojo on allowing her ex-husband at their daughter's wedding. pic.twitter.com/CT2zC7ZpLh — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) July 6, 2026