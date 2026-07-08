Blaqbonez hits Odumodu Blvck with ₦2.5 billion lawsuit, OD responds: ‘You are a sexual abuser, you did it’

Blaqbonez has filed a ₦2.55 billion lawsuit against Odumodu Blvck over social media posts accusing him of sexual abuse, while Odumodu says he stands by his claims.

Blaqbonez is seeking ₦2.55 billion in damages after suing Odumodu Blvck over social media posts calling him a "sexual abuser."

The lawsuit seeks damages, deletion of the posts, a public apology, and an order preventing further similar statements.

Odumodu has rejected the demands, insisting he stands by his allegations, while the claims remain unproven in court.

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Rapper Blaqbonez has initiated legal action against fellow Nigerian artist Odumodu Blvck, demanding ₦2.55 billion in damages following a series of posts in which Odumodu publicly labelled him a sexual abuser.

Legal documents dated July 7, 2026, from Lagos law firm Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, addressed to Odumodu Blvck, whose full name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, show that Blaqbonez, born Emeka Akumefule, is pursuing the case on grounds of defamation, harassment, assault, battery and unlawful interference with his professional life.

Lawsuit filed by the firm Punuka

According to the letter, the dispute traces back to a post made by Odumodu on his verified X account on June 29, 2026, in which he referred to Blaqbonez as a "sexual abuser" and a "sexual abusing bastard." The law firm described the publication as malicious, defamatory and calculated to damage their client's reputation and commercial interests.

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Punuka's letter characterised Odumodu's conduct as a sustained campaign of online harassment and intimidation, citing repeated posts, threats and defamatory statements over a period of time rather than a single incident.

Blaqbonez is seeking ₦2 billion in general damages for injury to his reputation, goodwill, professional standing and emotional well-being. A further ₦500 million in aggravated damages is being demanded, citing the malicious and repeated nature of the publications and Odumodu's large social media following as factors that amplified the harm caused. Legal costs of ₦50 million bring the total claim to ₦2.55 billion.

Blaqbonez

Beyond financial compensation, the legal team is seeking court orders compelling Odumodu to delete all offending posts across his social media platforms, publish a full public apology on both his verified X and Instagram accounts, and keep that apology pinned and visible for no fewer than 30 consecutive days.

The documents also request perpetual injunctions restraining Odumodu, his associates, fans and anyone acting on his instructions from further publishing, sharing or amplifying any statement suggesting Blaqbonez committed sexual abuse, sexual assault or any criminal offence.

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Odumodu Blvck performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party

Odumodu Blvck responded to the lawsuit on X shortly after the legal documents began circulating, making clear he had no intention of retracting his statements.

"I STAND ON IT. YOU ARE A SEXUAL ABUSER. YOU DID IT," he wrote, dismissing the legal action as pressure that would not change his position.

OD's response on X

He also addressed the circulation of the documents online, writing: "JUST BECAUSE YOU GIVE A HUNDRED BLOGS TO POST YOUR 10TH PETITION TO ME, DOES NOT MEAN I WILL CHANGE MY STANCE."

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