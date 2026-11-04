UCL: Turkish delight for Fenerbahce as Liverpool crumble in 5-goal thriller

Fenerbahçe produced a memorable European night at the Chobani Stadyumu, edging Liverpool 3-2 in a breathless Champions League encounter.

Liverpool arrived in Istanbul looking to bounce back from the weekend's defeat to Arsenal, and they flew out of the blocks early.

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Full time: Fenerbahçe 3-2 Liverpool. 💪 #FBvLIV https://t.co/2aJBsY9NUk — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) November 4, 2026

Trey Nyoni fired Andoni Iraola's men ahead in the 24th minute with a composed finish, but the visitors' advantage evaporated almost immediately.

Mason Greenwood punished sloppy marking just four minutes later to level proceedings and send the home crowd into raptures.

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The contest caught fire after the interval following a raft of substitutions. Alexander Isak came off the bench to restore Liverpool’s lead in the 68th minute, tucking home Cody Gakpo's precise delivery.

However, the Turkish outfit refused to buckle, repeatedly finding joy down the flanks and exposing glaring gaps across Liverpool's backline.

Archie Brown restored parity at 2-2 in the 72nd minute, arriving untracked to hammer past Alisson Becker.

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