Hantavirus: what you need to know about the disease linked to cruise ship outbreak

A deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off West Africa has killed three people, raising questions as experts investigate

A cruise ship carrying 149 people is stranded off Cape Verde after a hantavirus outbreak killed three passengers.

Hantavirus is rare and typically not contagious, making the outbreak’s location unusual.

Health officials say the risk to the public is low, but investigations are ongoing.

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A cruise ship carrying 149 people is currently anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, but it was refused permission to dock after an outbreak of hantavirus killed three passengers and left others seriously ill. For many people, it is the first time they are hearing the name. Here is what you should know.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a family of viruses carried primarily by rodents (rats and mice). It is rare in humans but serious when it occurs, capable of progressing rapidly from flu-like symptoms to life-threatening respiratory or kidney failure, depending on the strain involved.

Hantavirus is primarily transmitted through contact with infected rodents such as rats and mice.

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It is not a new disease. It gained significant attention after an outbreak in the Four Corners region of the United States in 1993, and has since been documented across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. What makes the current outbreak unusual is that it appears to have occurred aboard a ship, far from anywhere the virus is known to be endemic.

How do people get it?

Human hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents. This typically happens when contaminated material is disturbed, and microscopic particles become airborne.

Health experts continue to investigate the source of the hantavirus outbreak.

Cleaning out an enclosed space with rodent activity is a common scenario. Direct bites from infected rodents can also transmit the virus, though this is less common.

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Crucially, hantavirus is not spread through casual contact. In most strains, it does not pass from person to person. Only one strain, the Andes virus, found primarily in Chile and Argentina, is known to transmit between humans, and even then, rarely.

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms can be easy to mistake as they are common with many diseases: fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, chills, nausea, and stomach pain. These typically appear one to eight weeks after exposure.

From there, the disease can take one of two serious directions. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS, attacks the lungs, causing cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and in severe cases, fluid buildup that makes breathing nearly impossible.

MV Hondius, the ship with the outbreak

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Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, or HFRS, targets the kidneys. The cases aboard the MV Hondius followed this severe pattern from rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, and shock.

Is there a cure?

No specific antiviral treatment exists for most hantavirus infections. Care is supportive; managing symptoms, maintaining oxygen levels, and keeping the body stable while it fights the infection. This is part of what makes severe cases so dangerous; there is no targeted drug to reach for.

Should Nigerians be worried?

The WHO has stated clearly that the risk to the general public remains low and that there is no need for panic or travel restrictions. The current outbreak is being managed under international coordination, and passengers still aboard the ship are under isolation and monitoring.

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That said, Africa is not without context here. The continent has a large rodent population, and many communities live and work in environments where exposure risk, in enclosed spaces, stored grain, and limited sanitation are a daily reality.

The vessel is currently anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

A confirmed case was already diagnosed in South Africa. Hantavirus has not historically been a significant presence in West Africa, but the conditions that allow it to spread are not unfamiliar ones.

For now, the practical advice is to take rodent activity seriously, avoid disturbing enclosed spaces with signs of infestation without protection, and treat any unexplained flu-like illness that rapidly worsens as something worth investigating promptly.