UCL: Neuer overtakes Messi, closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has written another historic chapter in European football after surpassing Lionel Messi on the UEFA Champions League all-time appearance list.

The veteran German shot-stopper achieved the feat after starting in Bayern Munich's Champions League group-phase clash against Atlético Madrid.

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That outing marked Neuer’s 164th career appearance in Europe’s premier club competition.

Manuel Neuer makes his 164th Champions League appearance this evening, the outright most by a German player in the competition's history. He moves above Thomas Müller. 🇩🇪 #UCL https://t.co/8kPBvvK3xe — Squawka (@Squawka) November 3, 2026

That moves him clear as the outright most-capped German player in tournament history ahead of former teammate Thomas Müller (163 matches).

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Beyond claiming national supremacy, the milestone lifted the 40-year-old goalkeeper into third place on the competition's all-time appearances.

Most appearances in Champions League history: ◎ 183 - Cristiano Ronaldo ◎ 177 - Iker Casillas ◉ 164 - Manuel Neuer ◎ 163 - Lionel Messi ◎ 163 - Thomas Müller Manu moves into third place overall. 👏 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 3, 2026

Climbing above the iconic Lionel Messi, who bowed out of Europe after 163 games.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — 183 appearances

2. Iker Casillas — 177 appearances

3. Manuel Neuer — 164 appearances

4. Lionel Messi — 163 appearances

5. Thomas Müller — 163 appearances