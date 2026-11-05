Cristiano Ronaldo Gone, Lionel Messi Gone: It is time for fans to rest

With both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international football within weeks of each other, the greatest rivalry in sports history comes to a close. After two decades of debate, their legacies are set, and it is time for fans to enjoy the memories.

The greatest rivalry in football history is finally over.

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Within weeks of each other, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both stepped away from international football, bringing the curtain down on a debate, a comparison and a sporting era that defined the last two decades.

For years, football conversations have revolved around one question: Messi or Ronaldo?

Every goal, trophy, assist and record was measured against the other. Every international tournament became another opportunity to strengthen one player's case while weakening the other's.

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Cristiano Ronaldo

Now, however, there is nothing left to settle. Messi's international career is complete, Ronaldo's international career is complete. Their legacies are no longer being written, they are already written. That is why it may finally be time for football fans to move on.

Ronaldo vs Messi: An Era Unlike Any Other

Football has always produced great rivalries, but none have matched the scale of Messi versus Ronaldo.

The Argentine magician and the Portuguese goalscoring machine pushed each other to levels that often seemed impossible.

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Lionel Messi

Year after year, they shattered records, collected trophies and redefined what individual excellence looked like.

Messi leaves behind a career highlighted by World Cup glory, multiple international titles and a catalogue of unforgettable moments.

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Ronaldo departs as international football's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, records that may stand for years to come.

Both players achieved enough to cement their places among the greatest the sport has ever seen. Yet for many fans, these accomplishments were rarely appreciated on their own. Instead, they became ammunition in an endless argument.

When Football Became a Debate

One of the unfortunate consequences of the Messi-Ronaldo era was the way football discussion changed.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are football's goal scorers of the 21st century

Supporters became obsessed with comparisons. A brilliant Messi performance was often met with references to Ronaldo's goals. A Ronaldo masterclass was quickly followed by discussions about Messi's trophies or playmaking numbers.

Rather than simply celebrating greatness, fans increasingly felt the need to defend one player and diminish the other. Social media only intensified the rivalry.

You guys bullied Ronaldo into retiring without ever lifting a World Cup. I hope you’re all happy now? — ChiomaVerse🕷️ (@Favourite_Gab) November 5, 2026

The debate generated engagement, controversy and tribalism, but it also created an environment where appreciation was often replaced by argument.

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Even now, as both players leave the international stage, many supporters remain determined to continue a battle that no longer has a finish line.

Nothing More to Prove

The reality is that both players have already made their cases, there are no more World Cups to influence opinion. No more international finals, no more defining moments that will dramatically alter their standing in football history.

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Supporters who believe Messi is the greatest are unlikely to change their minds, and the same applies to those who consider Ronaldo the greatest.

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After more than 20 years of evidence, statistics, trophies and memories, the debate has reached its natural conclusion. Continuing to fight over it often feels less like football discussion and more like a habit.

A Chance for Football to Look Forward

The retirement of Messi and Ronaldo from international football is naturally emotional, but it also creates an opportunity.

For the first time in a generation, football can begin focusing fully on a new cast of stars.

Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or Award || Credit: X

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Players such as the Ballon d’Or 2026 winner, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal will now define the next chapter of the sport.

Importantly, they should be allowed to create their own legacies rather than being forced into constant comparisons with two players whose careers were extraordinary exceptions.

Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

Football does not need another Messi or another Ronaldo, it needs new stories, new rivalries and new heroes.

Enjoy the Memories

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When history looks back on this period, it will not remember the social media arguments.

It will remember the goals, trophies, records, and the moments that made millions fall in love with football.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates.

Messi and Ronaldo gave supporters memories that will last forever. Perhaps the best way to honour that is not by continuing the argument, but by appreciating just how fortunate football was to witness both of them at the same time.