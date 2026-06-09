Cooking is fun until you see the sink

Everybody loves the food part.

The jollof rice. Fried chicken. Thick stew. Small chops if you are feeling ambitious.

But immediately cooking ends, and you turn toward the sink, reality hits differently.

Suddenly, there are oily pots everywhere, spoons multiplying for no reason, and plates stacked like somebody hosted a wedding party in secret.

This is why many Nigerians are beginning to appreciate products like VIVA Dishwashing Liquid. Its grease-cutting formula helps make cleanup easier while leaving dishes visibly cleaner after every wash. Because honestly, after cooking for hours, nobody wants to spend another full shift fighting pots.

So next time you finish that pot of ogbono soup and reach for the bottle by the sink, know that you are not just cleaning a pot. You are part of a movement. Viva Plus. Nigerian-made. World-class clean.