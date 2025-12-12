9 Hottest Christmas Nail Trends You’ll Want to Copy in 2025

These are the hottest Christmas nails of 2025. Cute, festive, and easy to copy for every nail length and style.

This year, more and more people are ditching the clean-girl, minimalist aesthetic and going big with their Christmas nail designs. Instead of neutral shades and pearly whites, I’ve seen far more actual Christmas-inspired nail art taking over, like big red bows, snowflakes, sparkles, glitters, candy swirls, Christmas tree nail art, and so many more.

Everyone just wants nails that feel fun, festive, and a little extra, because if there’s any season that allows you to be dramatic, it’s December.

Below are the hottest Christmas nails you’ll be seeing everywhere this year, and you’ll want to copy them too.

1. Bow Nails

Bows are easily the biggest Christmas nail trend right now, with big, bold red bows sitting right at the centre of each nail or tiny metallic ones placed at the tips like presents waiting to be unwrapped. They’re cute without being childish, and they instantly make your nails look dressed up.

The appeal is in the 3D effect with the use of sculpted gel bows or stick-on charms that make your nails look like little gifts. If you want something less dramatic, painted bows in chrome or glossy red still give that festive feel.

2. Gemstone Nails

Christmas is the one time of year when nobody will look at you twice for having full bling on your nails. Gemstones instantly lift any manicure, especially when paired with deep reds, emerald greens, or a subtle nude base.

Instead of random gems scattered everywhere, the 2025 trend is more structured, with gemstones following the shape of your cuticle, forming a line down the centre of your nail, or highlighting small details like snowflakes. They add sparkle but still look classy.

3. Red and White Nails

Red and white will forever be the most unmistakably Christmassy colour combo. This year’s version leans more playful. Picture red nails with white swooshes that look like whipped cream, crisp diagonal stripes like candy canes, or milky white nails with bright red accents at the edges.

It’s bold without trying too hard, and you can go from simple to dramatic depending on your mood. If you want something timeless and easy to wear to work, this is your best bet.

4. Mini Christmas Tree Nails

Christmas tree nails don’t have to be loud or overly detailed. The trend this year is miniature Christmas trees with tiny green triangles decorated with little dots or a single gold star on top. They’re surprisingly cute and wearable.

Most people put the tree on just one nail as an accent, usually the ring finger, but you can also do a tiny tree on every finger if you want something quirky and fun.

5. Christmas Wreath Nails

Wreath nails look delicate and elegant, far from the loud, typical Christmas art we’re used to. The 2025 version is all about minimalist wreaths made with tiny green leaves, a small bow at the bottom, and sometimes a few gold dots to mimic berries.

It’s the kind of design you get when you want nails that feel festive but still look soft, feminine, and almost cottagecore. It works beautifully on short nails, too.

6. Candy Cane Nails

Candy cane nails are the fun girls’ favourite. The red-and-white swirl is instantly recognisable and brings a nostalgic Christmas vibe. Some people go for the full classic candy stripe on every nail, while others keep it simple with one candy-cane accent.

A trending twist is mixing glossy and matte textures so the stripes look almost like they’re popping off your nails.

7. Snowflake Nails

Snowflake designs always come back every December, but this year they look more delicate and icy, with soft blue or sheer milky bases with finely drawn snowflakes that look almost hand-sketched.

Some people add a bit of glitter around the edges so it looks like freshly fallen snow. If you want nails that read “frosty but elegant,” snowflakes are the move.

8. Sparkles and Glitter Nails

If there’s any time to lean into glitter, it’s Christmas. 2025’s trend is chunky sparkle, not subtle shimmer. We’re talking full glitter nails that catch the light from across the room, holographic flakes, or gradients that start heavy at the tips and fade downwards.

Gold, silver, and green are the top picks, but honestly, any glitter works as long as you commit. These nails feel celebratory and automatically make you look like you’re ready for any party.

9. Christmas Plaid Nails

Plaid nails give off cosy, warm, “sitting by the fire with hot chocolate” energy. The classic colours people go for are red, black, and hints of gold, like traditional Christmas pyjamas, but you can also try green or navy for something different.

The lines don’t have to be perfect; in fact, slightly imperfect plaid makes it look more handmade and charming.

At the end of the day, Christmas nails are meant to be fun and not regular. It’s a once-in-a-year event, so you should absolutely make the best out of it before the new year rolls in.