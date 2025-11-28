One Year After Her BBL, Bukolaryy Shares What She Learned and What She’d Do Differently

Ever wondered what it’s really like to get a BBL and Lipo 360? Bukolaryy shares her story, advice, and the truth about recovery and results.

Beauty standards are one thing that’s constantly changing over the years. In the Victorian era, the rise of the British Empire saw the idealisation of hourglass curves and tiny waists, leading women to squeeze themselves into corsets.

In Ancient Greece, extra body fat signalled wealth and the ability to eat well. Fast forward to the 90s and early 2000s, and the “skinny era” dominated, popularised by runway icons like Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and Victoria’s Secret models.

By the mid-2000s, the Kardashians brought the hourglass figure back into vogue, and Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) became the gold standard of beauty once again. For years, cosmetic surgeries like BBLs and liposuction were mostly done in countries like Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, and Thailand due to affordability compared to the US.

Although not everyone undergoes these procedures to follow trends, some people do it for confidence, to correct areas of insecurity, or simply to feel better in their own skin.

I spoke to Bukola Olufemi, also known online as Bukolaryy, who is an influencer, content creator, and food vendor, about her experience with three cosmetic surgeries she underwent in November 2024, which are a BBL, Lipo 360, and arm liposuction.

Hi Bukola! For readers who might not know you yet, can you introduce yourself?

My name is Olufemi Bukola, popularly known as Bukolaryy. I’m a food vendor, content creator, and brand influencer.

You’ve been very open about your cosmetic surgery journey online. What made you decide to share it publicly?

After deciding that I must get the surgery done, I needed every bit of info possible on it because, you know, it’s a life-changing surgery.

I went on YouTube and Instagram to get information, but it still wasn’t enough. I wanted something more like an in-depth vlog; it’s not like I didn’t get to see any on YouTube. I saw, but you know, it was all foreigners, but I wanted a Nigerian one.

So I said, “Yeah, TikTok would definitely have some.” Lo and behold, I was shocked; I barely saw any. Right there was when I decided I’d come and share mine to help others, too.

What inspired your decision to get a BBL, Lipo 360, and arm lipo?

I was losing myself, losing myself to a lot of insecurities and low self-esteem. I wanted to look better and be confident again.

Was there a specific moment that made you say, “Yes, I’m ready to do this”?

I ordered jeans from my regular vendor, who knows my regular size and all of that. So this particular day, she delivered the jeans, and they didn’t fit. I sent it back to size up, and she brought another one. Same thing happened, sent back again for a bigger size, and at that point it dawned on me that, “omooo, you don big oo, ahh this one is too much.” Should I tell you?? The one she brought again didn’t size me still!!

So I said to myself that I must get my body done and lose the weight!

Did you have any doubts or fears before going through with it?

Nahhhh, I didn’t, I don’t at all, I wasn’t even scared of anything, instead I was so happy, very happy.

For readers who may not know, can you explain what each of these procedures entails?

BBL is the acronym for a Brazilian Butt Lift, a cosmetic surgical procedure that enhances the size and shape of the buttocks by transferring fat from other areas of the body. The procedure involves using liposuction to remove fat from places like the abdomen, thighs, or flanks, which is then purified and injected into the buttocks to create a fuller, more lifted appearance. That has pretty much explained everything.

Lipo 360, or 360-degree liposuction, is a cosmetic surgery procedure that removes fat from the entire midsection, including the abdomen, waist, flanks, and back. The goal is to provide a sculpted and balanced silhouette by addressing fat deposits from all angles, not just in one isolated area.

Arm lipo, or arm liposuction, is a cosmetic surgical procedure to remove excess fat from the upper arms to create a slimmer, more contoured appearance.

I removed fat from my arms for the arm lipo, and 360 lipo is also removing fat from the back, belly, waist, and all of that. For the BBL, the extracted fats removed from those areas I mentioned above were then filtered (filtering the bad fat away from the good fat), using the healthy and good fat, they used it to augment my butt for a more defined shape. I actually really used to have a flat ass.

Did you do all three procedures at the same time or separately?

I did them all at once.

How did you choose the clinic or doctor who performed the surgeries?

I got my body done at CGE Healthcare, also known as CURVYGIRLSSENTIALS. When I was looking for hospitals to go to, I came across their page through an actress who got her body done there, and when I checked their page, they were the only people with such an educational, informative, and fun page.

So I was convinced that these people know what they are doing, and even their results were very natural and demure. I went for a consultation with them, and I finalised the decision and said yes, this is where I’m getting my body done.

If you don’t mind sharing, how much did it cost?

The actual surgery itself cost me 6.1 million, while the rest of the recovery, fajas, medication, massages, and all of that came up to 9 million, if not up to 10 million.

How was recovery for you, physically and emotionally?

Physically, it was painful, especially in the first few days, but worth it. Emotionally, I was happy and proud of myself.

How long did it take before you could move around comfortably or start doing normal things again?

I mean, I went to the cinema almost one month post-op. I used to move around with my BBL pillow cause you can’t sit on your butt till 6 weeks post-op. It’s only the first 7 - 9 days that would be a little stressful, but after that, you’re good.

What were some of the things you needed during recovery, like special garments, foods, or treatments?

For the garments, they’re called Fajas, and there are different fajas for each stage, more like each month. For food, I was basically just eating good food. For treatments, I didn’t have any complications or anything, so I didn’t get any different types of treatments after the surgery.

Were there any surprises or challenges you didn’t expect during recovery?

Hmm, not really. I’d say maybe the amount of time we have to keep our fajas on for compression. Yeah, just that.

Looking back now, is there anything you would have done differently during that period?

Ouuu, that would be taking my compression seriously and massages. I was not taking my compression seriously at all in the second month and 3 months post-op.

How do you maintain your results one year later?

What are you maintaining? There's nothing like maintaining in the way most of you all are thinking of, oh. I’d say the maintenance we do now is just maintaining the weight so it doesn’t jeopardise the results.

For example, if I go and gain excessive weight now by eating too much and I enter size 20, do you know how big and humongous my bum will look? Overeating could affect the results.

Have you had to make any lifestyle changes with your diet, workout routine, or how you dress?

I don’t eat as much as I used to. I wear dresses that the old me would never think of wearing in broad daylight; my whole wardrobe has changed!

Do you have to do regular checkups?

No, nothing like that.

There are a lot of myths online about BBLs and lipo, like, 'Does it really smell after surgery?'

There is only a smell at the very early stage of the surgery, like the first 3 - 4 days after, then there is no more. The smell is from the fluids coming out from the open incisions made during the surgery that are yet to be closed.

Some say women should “just go to the gym.” What do you say?

That’s their wahala. Everyone should do what they want to do; I can’t advise anyone. AS FOR ME, I CHOOSE to do the surgery instead, thank you.

Did you ever ask your doctor about reversing your BBL?

No, I have never asked. And for those who are wondering if that’s possible, yes, it’s possible.

Any other misconceptions you’d like to correct?

Getting a BBL is for a man. Most men and even women have that yeye mentality. Abeg, most of us who get our bodies done did it for ourselves and ourselves alone!

How do you feel about your body now, one year after surgery?

It’s still one of the best decisions I’ve made. I don’t regret it at all.

Has your confidence changed?

Absolutely! My confidence has skyrocketed.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from the entire experience?

That you do better when you’re confident. There’s nothing like knowing your self-worth honestly.

Finally, what advice would you give to anyone considering getting a BBL or Lipo?

I’d say don’t be scared! Go for it, and make sure to use a very good hospital and recovery place. You can use “CGE Healthcare” or “CURVYGIRL_ESSENTAILS” on IG.

Make sure to search for information and educate yourself on the procedure you want to do. If you’re even confused about the exact procedure you’d get done for your body type, you could book a consultation with my hospital, and they’d put you through it.

Trust me, the only thing that would make you regret getting your body done is if you go to the wrong and bad clinic, and you don’t want that for yourself.