Musician, entrepreneur, and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has responded to people who are concerned about her marital status.

DJ Cuppy has announced her decision to pursue another university degree.

While fans are curious about when she will get married, the musician has decided to return to school.

Her comments are typical of her jovial approach to addressing fans' concerns and comments on her romantic life.

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In a video shared on her Snapchat page, DJ Cuppy was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, walking confidently with a white man and a woman with a dog behind them.

Accompanying the video, she wrote, “To those worried about my marital status, I'm on my way to get another degree.”

DJ Cuppy addresses fans worried about her marital status

Recall that the DJ earned her fourth degree in 2024 from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

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Since then, she has remained actively involved in academic pursuits, including pledging to support exceptional students at King's African Leadership Centre for the next five years at King's College London, where she is also an alumna.

Despite her commitment to academia, Otedola has been open about her desire to have a husband and raise a family, even once taking her search for a partner to LinkedIn.

In a LinkedIn post in 2025, Cuppy wrote, “Linkedln... I'm looking for a man in finance: 6 foot, brown eyes.” She accompanied the post with a photo of herself pretending to cry.

DJ Cuppy jokes about finding a man in a LinkedIn post

More recently, an old video of the DJ resurfaced in which she spoke about the kind of man she could never marry.

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“I can never marry a Nigerian. It’s impossible. The last one I dated was asking me when he could meet my dad. I didn’t even think they liked me. My dad doesn’t even care who I marry; he just wants me to get married, and that’s why I’m so happy for Temi and Eazi,” she stated.